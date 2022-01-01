Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth settle the rumors of separation with a beautiful photo together | Love 40

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth They form one of the most iconic marriages in the film industry. The couple share their adventures, trips and how well they have with their three children on the networks: India, Sasha and Tristan.

A few days ago, the couple made hundreds of headlines that they spoke of a supposed crisis. This was due to some images that had been leaked from the set of Thor: Love & Thunder, in which Chris Hemsworth appeared with one of his co-stars Pom Klementieff.

Hemsworth and Klementieff appeared smiling, good vibes and laughing. The truth is that both have been good friends for years, although, according to some media, this friendship could have started to disturb Elsa Pataky.

The love story between Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

This weekend, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have shown that their complicity remains intact and their love remains just as true. This Sunday, the actor who gives life to Thor shared with his followers a photo in which they appeared dressed in a sports outfit from the 80s.

In the picture, Elsa hugs her boy while wrapping her leg around his waist. A picture in which both give off joy and show that rumors are still just gossip that spread.