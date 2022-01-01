Elizabeth Olsen and Regé-Jean Page Top 2021 Most Popular Stars Charts on IMDb

The year is ending and he plays what he plays: lists. One of the first to come to us is the top of IMDb that reveals which have been the most searched stars during these 12 months in the cinematographic database. Unsurprisingly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Netflix series have been the most prolific sources.

Elizabeth Olsen is honored to top the list of 2021’s Most Popular Actors and Actresses on IMDb, no doubt thanks to the public phenomenon that turned out to be ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’. Marvel Studios’ first original series on Disney + surprised fans and outsiders with its spirit so far removed from the typical superhero stories, and its beautiful tribute to the classic North American series. But the key to its success was the humanity that it infused into its protagonist, Wanda Maximoff, who until now had been one of the most untapped characters in the MCU.

In second place is Regé-Jean Page, one of the protagonists of the hit series produced by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix, ‘The Bridgertons’. The Brit, who will not be in season two, also tops the list of the hottest new stars. Only two names appear on both lists: Page and Ben Barnes, actor of ‘Shadow and Bone’, Netflix’s youth fantasy series.

As a curiosity, Lily James is the tenth most popular star of the year, but not because of a work that was released in 2021. She has become one of the most wanted people in the database thanks to the amazing photos of ‘Pam & Tommy’, in which she transforms into Pamela Anderson. The series will premiere in 2022 on Disney +.

Top of IMDb

Most popular stars

1. Elizabeth Olsen (‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’)

2. Regé-Jean Page (‘The Bridgertons’)

3. Florence Pugh (‘Black Widow’, ‘Hawkeye’)

4. Ana de Armas (‘No time to die’)

5. Yvonne Strahovski (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Tomorrow’s War’)

6. Anya Taylor-Joy (‘Last Night in Soho’)

7. Alexandra Daddario (‘The White Lotus’)

8. Jodie Comer (‘Free Guy’ and ‘The Last Duel’)

9. Ben Barnes (‘Shadow and Bone’)

10. Lily James (‘Pam & Tommy’)

New hottest stars

1. Regé-Jean Page (‘The Bridgertons’)

2. Ben Barnes (‘Shadow and Bone’)

3. Juno Temple (‘Ted Lasso’)

4. Kelly Marie Tran (‘Raya and the Last Dragon’)

5. Sophia Di Martino (‘Loki’)

6. Eve Hewson (‘Behind His Eyes’)

7. Phoebe Dynevor (‘The Bridgertons’)

8. Brianne Howey (‘Ginny and Georgia’)

9. Wyatt Russell (‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’)

10. Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’)