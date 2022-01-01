If we say that Elden Ring will be FromSoftware’s best game to date, many of you could call us frivolous and probably rightly so. Viewing the jobs they have done in the past with game like Dark souls, Bloodborne or SekiroSaying that the next game from the Japanese studio will surpass all of these can be risky, although it is not so much if whoever says it is their own, Hidetaka miyazaki.

The Japanese creative in his recent interview with Edge magazine has made it very clear how powerful Elden Ring will be. So far the studio has managed to improve itself with each new game, but it seems, valuing its words, that Elden Ring is above the rest.

Elden Ring is the best FromSoftware game

It will be the culmination of everything we’ve done so far with the Dark Souls series and our other games. It is the light of all the experience accumulated over the past years. I can confidently say that only now could we have done Elden Ring, so in a way yes, I think it will be our best game yet. We always try to improve ourselves and thus achieve our best possible production.

For Miyazaki, Elden Ring would not have been possible until now, something that together with all the past experience make it the most powerful game they have created to date, simply amazing.