‘Don’t Look Up’, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, receives criticism divided by specialists | Cinema | Entertainment

The film, which is directed by American filmmaker Adam McKay, ranks as one of the most watched in Ecuador on Netflix.

The movie Don’t look up It is among the most viewed in Ecuador on Netflix, it ranks one this Tuesday, December 28. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Criticism from specialists has been favorable, although there are also those who have given less positive and neutral comments for the film directed by the American filmmaker. Adam McKay.

Jennifer Lawrence was injured while filming ‘Don’t Look Up’

“Satire of the end of the world”; “It is a scathing satire”; “You will laugh out loud with Don’t look up“; seen and forgotten ”; and “a different kind of catastrophe film” are some of the phrases with which the 138-minute film has been described.

Positive

For Johnny Oleksinski, from New York Post, “Leo and JLaw are truly hilarious in this doomsday satire (…). Entertaining and fun ”.

“He takes the pulse of contemporary life and finds it crazy, terrifying and, above all, funny. Not everything fits, but it does fit enough to make it a bold, star-studded treat, “said Ian Freer of the Empire.

“Don’t Look Up”: Can a 10 km Meteor Destroy Earth? (and other science questions about the Netflix movie)

For her part, Ann Hornaday, from The Washington Post, noted that it is “a satire in the mold of ‘Dr. Strangelove and ‘Idiocracy’ “.

While Peter Travers of ABC News, He stated that “McKay takes refuge in the obvious when we most want him to find the truth of the specific. But there’s no denying the film’s playful and provocative pleasures. You will laugh out loud with Don’t Look Up ”.

Neutral

Brian Lowry of CNN, said “Don’t Look Up it is a scathing satire that sometimes deviates from the path (…). A sobering message, but one that is presented to us through the perspective of an uneven film ”.

“McKay applies his roller method to simply crush everything (…), in that unbearable effort of the zasca at any price, where McKay’s work is flattened, vulgarized and decomposed,” said Luis Martínez, of the newspaper The world.

Peter Debruge of Variety, He commented that it is “a different kind of catastrophe movie, in which the threat is not what is to come, but the current state of affairs.”

“Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and an incredible cast put their talents at the service of the dark but disappointingly obvious humor of the film,” said Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Negative

“A cynical, insufferably conceited, star-studded satire that purports to comment on the lack of political and media attention to the climate crisis, but actually only trivializes it,” said David Rooney of the The Hollywood Reporter.

Carlos Boyero, from The country, noted that “seen and forgotten (…). What starts out as satire turns into graceless boredom despite DiCaprio, Streep or Lawrence. “

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, and more join Jennifer Lawrence on Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’

“It’s like a sketch from Saturday night Live 145 minutes without the brilliant comedy of Succession, series that McKay co-produces, nor the seriousness that the subject might otherwise require ”, commented Peter Bradshaw, of the The Guardian.

“Don’t look up she’s absolutely right about the world we live in, but that doesn’t make her a success. It is a satire without mordant, useless and impotent “, affirmed Alonso Duralde, of the The Wrap.

Don’t look up, the name of the film in Spanish, has several nominations, among them, for best comedy film, as well as in the actor, actress and screenplay categories at the Golden Globes. (I)