Do not abandon the sick, ethical imperative of the doctor

An ethical imperative inand at any level of medical care, I believe, is not to abandon the patient, but to be with him ready to attend to whatever he needs. I have decided to address this topic in this article to remind us of unethical medical conduct. There are several ways to abandon the patient that I will describe below so that we can avoid them because for the patient, feeling abandoned by the professionals who care for them causes harm, pain, suffering, even more than the disease itself. When we are faced with a patient who is facing the terminality of his illness, there is no room for the exclamation “There is nothing to do!”. On occasions, the family tends to hear this exclamation from the professionals who care for their sick relative. But the most unforgivable thing is when the person who listens to it is the patient himself.

We can abandon the sick when we do not worry about continuing to train to maintain our professional skills, when we do not involve ourselves in their care due to fear or a feeling of professional failure, or when we exercise autonomist obstinacy and when our treatments are insufficient.

Traditionally, academic training in Medicine has focused on healing as an objective, which has caused in many cases that professionals lack clinical and personal tools to face situations in which it is not possible to cure the sick. This lack of training in Palliative Medicine usually results in three types of attitudes that favor the abandonment of the patient: those who consider that they are facing a complex situation and decide to avoid it and leave the sick person and their family to the free evolution of their disease, further understanding that palliative care should only be applied in the dying phases; those who consider a situation insignificant and of little complexity that can be easily handled with a minimum technical knowledge and only controlling the physical symptoms; or those who, faced with fear and reluctance to accept the situation, undertake more interventionist attitudes and avoid uncomfortable communication and encounters with the patient and his family. These three attitudes, fear, abandonment and self-reliance can cause the person at the end of life

and their family have a lack of comprehensive care during their terminal condition, a lack of home support and a lack of ongoing care. However, there is encouraging evidence that these attitudes can be avoided with the knowledge and skills acquired during training. undergraduate and graduate academic training.



Human approach of the professional

Our patients already know that we are not gods. What they want is that we don’t abandon them when they need it most. They wish to have us by their side with our human approach so that we help them in all their needs. They have understood that the technique is no longer useful to cure your disease, but they need people, their family, their friends,

from professionals and from your doctor. At that time they need more the human approach of the professional. They need us to explain what is going to happen to them, they need us not to deceive them, but all this, with exquisite sensitivity so that we help them understand what they need in those difficult and unique moments for them.

Until the validity of the Law 41/2002 basic regulation of the autonomy of the patient, the paternalism exercised by doctors over patients and their families was a way of “not counting on them”, of not taking them into account, of abandoning them. Our criterion was the one that was imposed and had to be accepted. Once this Law is in force, conflicts may arise and arise when we understand the

doctor-patient relationship in excessively “autonomist” terms. For this reason, we must not abandon the patient arguing the Law of Autonomy. When can this autonomist abandonment take place? For example, when, once the patient and his family have been duly informed about the treatment alternatives and their consequences, the patient asks: “Doctor, what about you?

advise?” And the doctor responds: “I have already informed you, are you the one who has to decide now?” This is also abandoning the sick. At that time you need our help to make the right decision. It is then that we should reasonably exercise autonomy of the patient, to what we could call “shared autonomy”. And for this, the autonomy of the patient must be taken seriously by doing everything necessary to make their decisions as thoughtful, prudent and reasonable as possible. We will achieve it with a understandable information about the benefits and about the risks or inconveniences. In order to comply with this first ethical imperative of not abandoning the patient, we have to be delicate to help him decide.

The simple doctor-patient contractual relationship is not the only alternative to paternalism already rejected in medical practice. But this relationship is not enough to help, especially to face difficult situations because the patient needs more personalization, more attention to his personal world and may find “defensive” or distancing attitudes cruel. This occurs, for example, when claiming a written consent or excessively explicit when faced with an obvious demand, or when the family is made to decide to withdraw from a treatment that no longer offers any use. The alternative that the citizen asks for is that of a more understanding and compassionate relationship, based on hospitality; that is to say, that it is interested in the personal world it represents, that it allows expressing fears, expressing desires and discovering preferences, and that it favors reaching shared decisions based on mutual trust.



Therapeutic abandonment

When our medical performance is insufficient we can say that we are making a therapeutic abandonment. We abandon when we do not adapt the necessary doses to the efficacy of analgesia for fear of “passing us”. We quit if we didn’t prevent constipation when we prescribed opioids. We also abandon when we do not use the sedation when indicated. Ultimately, we abandon when we do not attend to any symptom that causes suffering to the patient. We give up when he asks for our listening and we don’t dedicate time to him. We quit when we do not adequately inform you about what is happening to you when you ask us to. We give up when we try to achieve our success by controlling metastases without taking into account the useless suffering that such treatment can entail for the patient.

The extraordinary development of technology and molecular biology It has allowed us to know more about the disease and less about the sick. This has generated in health professionals an over-expansion of the concept of “cure” to the detriment and forgetfulness of what was the main objective of medicine in its beginning, “to care”. When we can’t heal, sometimes we stop

to care by abandoning the person in the stage of life that needs help the most, in difficult circumstances and with a myriad of unrelieved symptoms.