Daniel Cruz and Venados defeat Naranjeros

Hermosillo. The noob Daniel Cruz threw a five-inning pitching gem against Orange trees from Hermosillo and Deer of Mazatlán supported him with a 14-hit offense to win 6-2 and thus obtain his first win in the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico.

Cruz only allowed two hits and came to withdraw 11 orange trees in a row. Alejandro Soto, Jesús Barraza, Marco Rivas and Tyler Wilson preserved the victory with great work of one roll each.

The second in the series will be this afternoon, at 6:00 p.m. in Sinaloa.

Ivan Zavala (2-2, 5.70) will have his first start as a starter for Venados, and his rival will be José Samayoa (1-2, 8.44).

Careers

In the first inning with two out, Isaac Paredes, Ricky Álvarez and Ramón Ríos hit Ryan Verdugo back-to-back singles, and although Ríos produced, he was cooled on toss and toss when he wanted to reach third base.

The Naranjeros tied at the close of the same first roll when Norberto Obeso doubled leadoff batter, and later reached the pentagon with a hit to center from Nick Torres.

In the third inning, Venados again took advantage with an unattainable left-hand lead by Ricky Álvarez, for which Misael Germán scored, who had given the center back unstoppable; in addition, the intermediate was stolen.

In the sixth high, Verdugo withdrew the first two outs without a problem, but allowed consecutive singles to the right field by Ricardo Valenzuela and Edson García, so Naranjeros manager Juan Gabriel Castro took him out of the game and brought in Daniel Guerrero .

Guerrero entered uncontrollably and gave Randy Romero a passport to fill the house and gave base to Misael Germán. With this, Valenzuela scored a horse for 3-1.

Still in the seventh inning, Ricky Álvarez got base, reached the third cushion with a hit by Maxwel León in batting and running. Immediately, Luis Jiménez grounded in front of the short stops, but Jasson Atondo missed the ball and Álvarez scored.

On the same play, León reached third and rang with a short line to Valenzuela’s left. The game went 5-1. In the eighth inning, Alvarez hit the hit and produced the sixth run.

Naranjeros, who couldn’t do anything to the Venados pitcher in seven 2/3 innings, scored his second run in the ninth inning with Luis Alfonso Cruz fly ball to left. Norberto Obeso scored, who doubled off closer Tyler Wilson.

Pitching

Rookie Daniel Cruz opened and won for the Venados (1-0). With five full innings he only allowed two hits, one run, one walk, four strikeouts and went on to retire 11 in a row. He was relieved by Alejandro Soto, Jesús Barraza, Marco Rivas and Tyler Wilson.

Ryan Verdugo (2-3), lost with a work of five and two-thirds rolls, with nine hits, two touchdowns, one base and five chocolates. Daniel Guerrero, Luis Márquez, Aníbal Cervantes, Oziee Méndez and Juan Macías also shot.

In other games, Charros de Jalisco beat Mayos de Navojoa 5-4, and Águilas de Mexicali doubled 7-2 over Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón. The game in Guasave between Algodoneros and Tomateros de Culiacán was suspended yesterday due to rain. Today they will play a double card starting at 6:00 p.m., the same will happen in Los Mochis when Cañeros receives the Sultans of Monterrey, but at 5:00 p.m.

STANDING LAMP

TEAM G P JV

1. Eagles 9 4 –

2. Deer 8 5 1.0

3. Cotton growers 7 5 1.5

4. Navojoa 7 6 2.0

5. Sultans 6 5 2.0

6. Orange trees 6 7 3.0

7. Yaquis 6 7 3.0

8. Tomatoes 5 7 3.5

9. Charros 5 7 3.5

10. Rods 3 9 5.5