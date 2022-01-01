Curious moment of Erick Gutiérrez in PSV’s New Year’s celebration

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 01.01.2022 15:07:57





Erick gutierrez He has returned to be a regular at PSV. The Mexican soccer player had been relegated to the bench, however, with coach Roger Schmidt he has returned to the ownership of the Farmers. Without a doubt, Guti right now is one of the referents of the team, so he participated in the Festuary New year, where left one of the most curious images of the beginning of 2022.

In the clip of PSV, where the players wished their fans a happy 2022, the Mexicanor had a mishap with one of the confetti launchers. Gutiérrez tried to make it work, however, no matter how hard he put on the mechanism. did not fulfill its mission.

Before the curious image that they were witnessing, his companions released some laughters and, even, they turned to see it with certain uncertainty, since they did not believe what was happening.

2021, a year of chiaroscuro for Erick Gutiérrez

In the first part of last year Gutiérrez suffered for having minutes. The Mexican began to be relegated to the bench in March 2021, however, things would get worse from April, when suffered an injury.

The Mexican missed 20 games of the 2020/2021 season of the Eredivisie due to injury, however, the rematch arrived in this campaign 21/22, where he filled the eye of Roger Schmidt, who has put it as headline in the last 9 commitments of PSV in the Dutch league.