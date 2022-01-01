Chris Hemsworth, superhero in movies and in real life

Chris Hemsworth turns 28 on August 11. Photo: AFP.

Chris Hemsworth He turns 38 this August 11 and to celebrate it we will tell you how he became a superhero both in movies and in real life.

Christopher Hemsworth better known as Chris Hemsworth He was born on August 11, 1983 on the Australian continent. He is the son of Craig Hemsworth, a child protection social worker, and Leonie van Os, a language teacher.

Before being an actor, Chris worked at a rental products company and on a farm in Outback town. He graduated from the Acting School for Film and Television, A school for film and television actors.

Rose to fame in his homeland on the television show “Home & Away”, before moving to Hollywood, where it would achieve worldwide popularity.

He is the second of three brothers, who are also actors, the eldest is Luke hemsworth and the minor Liam Hemsworth.

When he arrived in Hollywood it was not long before Hemsworth was one of the biggest stars in the industry, as in 2009 he had a participation in the film “Star Trek”, and in 2011 he starred in the character that would take him to the top of success, Thor, with the actress Natalie Portman.

From his role as Thor he became one of the favorite superheroes, which is why he continued to star in the following sequels: Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder which will be released next year.

He has also appeared in all the Avengers sequels and is known to have a close friendship with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo.

Chris Hemsworth: from movie superhero to real life

Chris Hemsworth is happily married since 2010 with the Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky, with whom he has three children.

The family resides in Australia and Los Angeles and followed the actor shares in his social networks moments with his wife and children.

The actor’s social networks are also full of publications about the exercise he does with his wife, since they are characterized for being a very fit couple.

On the other hand, Hemsworth has been an active member for over ten years of the Australian Childhood Foundation, a charitable endeavor that seeks to help Australia’s children who are victims of domestic violence or abuse.