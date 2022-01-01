Chris Hemsworth defies the cold while taking a shirtless ‘snow bath’

Chris Hemsworth it is embracing the freezing temperatures as it heads into the new year.

The Thor actor, who is currently in Austria while continuing to shoot the Netflix movie “Extraction 2,” bravely endured a “snow bath” along with a friend.

“Ice baths are old news. This is snow baths in 2022,” the 38-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram post showing him submerged in snow.

Earlier this week, Chris and his family shared photos and videos from their group ski trip.

In a post, Chris’s wife Elsa Pataky shared a series of photos, including one of her and Chris hugging in front of a Christmas tree. In another photo in the series, Pataky, 45, posted a photo of herself and Chris with two of their three children standing together in the snow.

Other photos showed Chris’s younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, as well as Liam’s girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.

“Merry Christmas !! Pataky wrote alongside the Instagram post.

In another video shared on the app by Pataky, Chris can be seen pushing his unsuspecting wife into the snow.

“Another romantic moment with my beautiful husband,” she wrote alongside the silly clip.

On his own account, 31-year-old Liam shared some photos of himself on a ski vacation with his famous family.

Chris and Pataky got married in December 2010 after meeting that same year. They had their first child, a daughter named India, in May 2012, while twins Sasha and Tristan were born two years later, in March 2014.

Last December, the couple celebrated a decade of marriage, which they both honored with some retro photos.

Despite the optics, Pataky told body + soul in August 2020 that while her relationship with Chris is not “perfect”, she believes that a “relationship is constant work” and is never “easy.”

“It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple,” the actress and mother told the middle. “No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we’re still working on the relationship.”