Chris Hemsworth already has a successor when he stops playing Thor: his son

The children of famous actors have always had it much easier to succeed in the cinema. After all, thanks to their parents they have all the necessary contacts to find work in one of the most competitive and inaccessible industries in the world. But that is not enough: you also have to have talent to keep up. And although it is still too early to decide what you want to be when you grow up, just in case Chris Hemsworth He’s already training one of his seven-year-old twins to take over in Marvel movies when he retires.

That is at least what appears in the latest video that the Australian has published on his social networks. A clip in which we see one of his little ones, we don’t know if Sasha or Tristan because it does not clarify it at any time, practicing boxing with his father during the filming of the new movie Thor.

“I present to you the next heavyweight champion of the universe”, writes the actor next to the video, in which we see him wearing the wig of the iconic character while his son at the moment only wears the characteristic red cape that the famous god of thunder that his father has given life so many times in films .

Of course, he has not been the only one who boasts of a strong son in networks. His wife Elsa Pataky, who was also visiting the filming set, took the opportunity to portray the little boy with his father and two of his best friends: his personal trainer Luke zocchi, and his stunt double Bobby holland hanton. “My A-Team!” Were the words that the Spaniard chose to describe the snapshot remembering the mythical series that all children saw in the 80s.

