Chivas would look for Eduardo Aguirre or Santiago Giménez

The reinforcements could reach Chivas for him Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022. After the signing of

Roberto Alvarado

, who even scored his first goal, the Flock is looking for a forward and David medrano revealed what his two options are.

Chivas He has “moved” him to his lead for the next tournament. First with the departure of Oribe Peralta, who terminated his contract with the Herd and no longer renewed. Later with the departure of Uriel antuna, who came out in exchange for Alvarado.

The strikers that Chivas is looking for

In a Facebook Live on the page of Luis Garcia, Don Deivid reported that the Flock is looking for a forward and has two options in mind: Eduardo Aguirre, who for now is in Saints Y Santiago Gimenez, from Blue Cross.

The ‘Mudo’ has already been searched by Chivas on previous occasions but they have not reached an agreement with Santos. Even, David medrano revealed that the rojiblancos sought a trade for the Mexican attacker, but were rejected.

Yes OK, Saints he is open to negotiate with the chiverío, they are not accepting players in exchange. The Flock at the time offered Cristian Calderon but the Laguneros are not interested in filling that position.

David medrano revealed that it was this that blocked the negotiation between Saintcough and Chivas. The rojiblanco interest continues but they will have to give way to other footballers to present an economic offer that will please the Torreón team.

On the other hand, Medrano spoke of the exchange that took place with Blue Cross, where the Flock received Roberto Alvarado but he sent the Machine to Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga. Beyond the departure of the Brujo ‘, the defense is surprising because of the tournament he had.

“Chivas loses but they needed to get rid of Antuna and if the payment to get rid of him is to give Mayorga on loan, they do it. It is a position that can be covered with Ponce or El Chicote”, He assured.

