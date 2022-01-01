China publishes new photos of its probe and rover studying Mars

The Tianwen-1 mission, which was launched on a Long March-5 rocket on July 23, 2020, has been in operation for 526 days.

The National Space Administration of China on Saturday released new photos recently taken by the Tianwen-1 probe mission, which is exploring Mars.

Two of the four photographs show the probe itself in orbit. In the background you can see the surface of the planet, in which white spots are observed that would indicate the presence of water ice and CO2.

Another snapshot, also taken from orbit, shows the north pole of Mars with huge ice deposits.

In the last of the images, obtained from the Martian surface by the rover Zhurong, you can see a typical landscape of the planet, with regolith and rocks.

The Tianwen-1 mission, which was launched on a Long March-5 rocket on July 23, 2020, has been operational for 526 days. The rover Zhurong descended to Mars last May in order to study the geological structure, environment, atmosphere and water of the planet. It was initially planned to run for a minimum of 90 days, but it is still active.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!