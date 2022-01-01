Charlene from Monaco is going to release 2022 confined in the clinic

Charlene takes care of her mental health and withdraws from public life also in 2022 (Photo by Toni Anne Barson / FilmMagic)

Of course, 2021 was not the best year for Charlene from Monaco who has spent much of it struggling with her health problems and surrounded by rumors about her personal and married life.

rAfter spending ten months in South Africa away from Albert II and his children, Charlene finally returned to Monaco shortly before the holidays but did so to enter a VIP clinic in Switzerland where mental health problems and addictions are treated.

The principality insists that Charlene’s health and evolution are “encouraging” but the truth is that, according to her own father, she has been at a very critical point that has made her lose half her body weight.

In a previous statement issued by the palace press team, it was said that the princess’s status would be reported again before Christmas and it has been confirmed that her recovery will take a long time and that in 2022 she will continue to be admitted.

Charlene begins the year in the worst possible way, admitted to the clinic and away from her beloved people, although it has been made public that Alberto and her children accompany her on the designated days of the holiday, which is already a lot.

After her serious infection that forced her to be operated on on three occasions, Charlene has been removed from the official agenda and from public life, the official version is the rest and calm she needs to heal, the unofficial one is the serious marital problems that she would go through her marriage to Prince Albert.

The palace communication department justifies his absence from public activities and already warns that he will be “in the clinic for a few more months.” A few days ago, the representative of the Monegasque house published an emotional post congratulating Gabriella and Jaques on their birthday, who were turning seven years old. From a distance, she wrote “Thank God for blessing me with these wonderful children, I am truly blessed, I love you. Mom ”, Charlene signed on her social networks.

For the family Christmas postcard this year, an illustration was chosen in which the little ones appear next to Charlene and their father, perhaps there has been no photograph as a result of the absence of the entire last year of the princess regarding her husband and her family .

Although the information that has been published indicates that as Charlene has a fragile image due to her illness, the real photograph of the family has not been taken. Being visibly thin and with a gaunt face due to the infection and the interventions as well as the return trip, the press could have generated comments to publish the official photo so they have opted for the drawing.

We do not know what is true in the rumors that point to Charlene left for Africa last December after learning that Alberto could have a third alleged secret daughter. What is clear is that, after ten months away and with a bumpy return, the former sportswoman princess does not begin 2022 in her best physical form but neither emotionally, and it should not be easy to drag the discomfort of the body and bear the constant rumors about her Personal life.