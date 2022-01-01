Celebrities who died in 2021: actors, athletes and more

2021 ended, a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic (the second that touches us) and the emergence of variants of COVID-19, by major sporting events such as the Olympic Games and the America’s Cup behind closed doors, and by the celebrity deaths athletes, singers, actors and more.

In Mexico they died historical entertainment such as Vicente Fernandez Y Carmen Salinas placeholder image; internationally, on the last day of the year Betty White died, an American comedy legend who was days away from turning a century old. They are just some of the famous people who died in 2021.

Celebrity deaths in 2021

A historic Los Angeles Dodgers in the Major Leagues, with practically 70 years working in the organization and manager in the times of Fernando Valenzuela, He died at the age of 93 on January 7.

One of the Greatest Major League Baseball Legends, Hank Aaron died on January 22 at age 86. For decades he was the all-time home run leader with 755 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

Considered a institution of journalism in the United States and television presenter who for 25 years was in charge of “Larry King Live” passed away on January 23 at the age of 87.

The February 1st the actor who in the 90s personified “Screech” in the series “Saved by the Bell”. He was only 44 years old and suffered from addictions.

Outstanding sports journalist for the ESPN network For the United States, this man of Latino descent who occasionally made links in Spanish for the television station, died unexpectedly at the age of 58.

Actor Ricardo González, who marked generations by giving life to the clown “Cepillín”, died of 75 years on March 8. In his last years he suffered from various heart problems and died of an acute myocardial infarction.

Victim of cancer, at the age of 86 the actor who starred in the movies “Beethoven” of a Saint Bernard dog. His death occurred at home in the state of Connecticut on May 18.

Acclaimed actor and film director, as well as being father of Robert Downey Jr., this man of the film industry passed away at the age of 85 on July 7.

One of the best forwards in history, The Nation Bomber fell ill with Alzheimer’s and that led him to death on August 15 at age 75. He is the only player to have scored in the World Cup, Eurocup and Champions League Finals, winning them all.

Member of the mythical rock band The Rolling Stones since 1963, the drummer passed away on August 24 in a London hospital.

Winner of three super bowl rings with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, with Tom Brady as a teammate, wide receiver David Patten departed on September 2.

Recognized for appearing in the famous series “Friends” with the character of “Gunther”, this actor passed away on October 24 at 59 years old victim of prostate cancer.

The actor who conquered television since he was a child, giving life to “Benito” in the comic series “Neighbors” died on october 30 at only 22 years old in what was apparently a police chase and a shot to the head.

The founder of the Williams Formula 1 team and team manager with the longest experience in motorsports died at the age of 79 on November 28.

With 10 seasons in the NFL, shining particularly with the Denver Broncos and winner of a super bowl, receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead at home December 9.

The renowned actress and producer, in addition to having been a politician, Carmen Salinas passed away at 82 years old in a CDMX hospital after spending more than a month in a coma due to a stroke.

One of the greatest exponents of Mexican music, El Charro de Huentitán ceased to exist at age 81 on December 12 after several months in a sanatorium as a result of a fall at his home.

Founding member of the famous group Il Divo, the Spanish Carlos Marín perished with just 53 years product of complications from the coronavirus in a hospital in England on December 20.

NFL benchmark As a winning coach of a Super Bowl in charge of the Oakland Raiders and also as an analyst for the most important television networks in the United States, the nicknamed Coach died on December 28.

The comedian and considerate “national icon” of the United States died on December 31, two weeks before he was able to celebrate his 100th birthday.