Celebrities who declared war in 2021

2021 came to an end, not before leaving many celebrity scandals in the pipeline, as some continue to this day and many ended up in court.

HAPPY ALL 4?

It was at the beginning of July when some videos began to circulate on social networks in which allegedly Farina Chaparro she was attacked at the hands of the singer José Manuel Figueroa. From that moment on, a declarations war began that ended in a formal complaint by the model against the singer for physical and psychological violence.

However, the matter did not stop there, because while the story was unfolding, Joan Sebastian’s son began a relationship with the driver Marie Claire Harp. After that he reappeared Efrain Vergara, the former partner of the driver and who revealed that she was still looking for him and even pointed out that José Manuel Figueroa owed him money. The matter went to court.

WHAT ABOUT THE DNA TEST?

For some time Brayan Fanier Alvarez, better known as Manuel José, has flatly refused to recognize Adriana Arbeláez’s son; However, in August of this year a DNA test, to which he was subjected, revealed that his blood is compatible with that of the child under 4 years of age.

So so, Adriana Arbeláez, managed to show that the son he has is the result of the relationship he had with the Colombian interpreter, but despite the fact that the results were positive, Manuel Jose He still refuses to admit his paternity and to be 100% responsible for his son’s pension, the legal battle, now for the payment of the pension, continues in the courts.

THE GRANDDAUGHTER, THE GRANDFATHER AND THE MOM

It was in April when Frida sofia revealed in a controversial interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante that her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, had touched her improperly when she was a minor.

The statement left everyone with a square eye, even the same rocker appeared on the Ventaneando program to deny, through tears, the accusations of his granddaughter.

The singer came out Alejandra Guzman, who published a video on his social networks asking his daughter to let himself be helped, as she apparently had psychological problems, which unleashed a wave of criticism for defending her father and not her daughter.

After the controversy, Frida sofia initiated a complaint against Enrique Guzman and his mom, Alejandra Guzman, for the aforementioned facts; The singer thought about countering his granddaughter, but gave up, instead he started a lawsuit against the journalist, Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

THE ACTRESS, THE DAUGHTER AND THE DAD

In August 2020, Ginny hoffman revealed that his ex-partner, actor Héctor N, would have abused his daughter Alexa parra, and noted that she revealed it until she reached the age of majority to respect her privacy and her life. Immediately the actor came out to defend himself against the accusations, pointing out that they were false and malicious, in addition to his first daughter, Daniela Parra, came out in defense of the actor.

In June of this year, the actor was arrested outside his house, in what he has described as arbitrary detention, since then the actor has been held in the East Prison where he hopes to continue his process, in addition to thinking about countering Ginny hoffman, by parental alienation.