Cartagena: hotels, guests and souvenirs

Facade of the Caribe Hotel, in Cartagena Photo: Courtesy

As a tourist destination in the heroic, hotels are the place of rest, of meeting with the dream and the sun of the other day. The Caribbean capital that sleeps little these days is ready on the last day of the year to serve tourists on a date with high hotel occupancy. This Friday, the celebration will be joined by fireworks.

In an interview with The viewer, Martha Lucía Noguera, president of the board of directors of Cotelco Cartagena, comments that “we are going to be above 85% occupancy. The truth is that it has had a different behavior than usual for the season, that is to say that we have had a greater number of Colombian visitors in these 25 days of the month of December that used to be not normal because generally the very high seasons were from 27 to the bridge of kings. However, we have a very positive December ”.

According to figures from the Chamber of Commerce, in 2020 tourism represented 16% of the business fabric, which translates to 4,103 companies. By economic activity, 34% of the companies in the sector are restaurants, 22% are accommodation and 16% are bars.

Three hotels can represent part of what this sector is in the city. The first of them is the Hotel Caribe, with more than 70 years of uninterrupted presence in the sector. It is located in the tourist area of ​​Bocagrande and was declared a site of cultural interest with its corridors and an elevator that is part of its tradition.

Gabriel García Márquez met many times at the hotel with his good friend, Alejandro Obregón, and they were surely fleeting passengers in that elevator. The Nobel wrote that the grandparents of his time would not have thought of inventing that vehicle for vertical travel and “whose safety lies in the complete opposite of what one would like to feel safe. They are armored tombs ”.

And it is that the elevators are part of the hotels. At the Hayatt Regency, also in Bocagrande, it is used to go up to the 30th floor, from where you can see the sea and the city in the background with its walls.

The Hyatt turned five years old this December. The Hotel Caribe 76, and in the city center the Hotel Sofitel Legend Santa Clara is already 26 years old after the restoration of the old Convent of Santa Clara de Asís, built in the seventeenth century.

The Caribbean in the heart of Colombians

“The Hotel Caribe is known as the hotel of all time And it is the first Grand Hotel on the beach in Colombia, undoubtedly an icon. On December 28 the hotel turned 76 years of history “, he tells The viewer Juliana Trespalacios, Corporate Marketing Director for the Faranda Hotels & Resorts hotel chain.

And it is that this hotel transmits nostalgia and memories of times. When you enter, it is easy to imagine the dances and parties in large rooms enlivened by the Big Band, with trombones, trumpets and saxophones. Although time has passed, the memory remains intact.

They were other times, when reservations were made by landline and there was no internet. People could be seen directly. A woman was the icon of this hotel. Patricia Restrepo, in an interview a few years ago, told me that she preferred to see the guest’s face, attend to him, receive him and not write on the cold computer by sending an email.

“She was a very human person who was from 1981 initially as administrative manager and then as general manager in charge of the Hotel Caribe, until 2013. She was recognized as the Lady of the Hotel Industry in Cartagena”, says Constanza González, quality director of Faranda Hotels. With nostalgia he talks about the life of his deceased partner and recalls that it was important in the international market “when negotiating Canadian charters for the Hotel Caribe and for the city.”

Constanza is friendly and talks about the hotel as if it were her own home. He has spent the best years browsing among guests and stories. Many Colombians associate Cartagena with this hotel.

Remember that it was the headquarters of the Cartagena Film Festival. “There were directors, actors, María Conchita Alonso, Dany Glover, Harry Belafonte, Jack Nicholson and Cantinflas, among other famous characters. Also the candidates for Señorita Colombia or singers like Paloma San Basilio, Ricky Martin, Juanes; and hosted many academic events and events of national and international interest. “

So we talked about the “Bar Bolero”, where many love stories were woven. “It was also the only place allowed in the exits for the naval cadets. And I’ll tell you, at this time of year bullfighters such as Palomo Linares, Ángel Teruel and José María Manzanares, among others, also arrived, ”says Constanza.

The hotel has 363 rooms with ocean view and tropical decoration with outdoor spaces in an area of ​​35,000 square meters, where more than 200 employees work. Next to the traditional hotel modern towers were built for more guests.

2020 and its pandemic was a year of opportunities and they created the “WeCare By Faranda” program in the hotel, which allowed the re-evaluation of service standards to adapt to the new normal.

“We are authentic, friendly, smiling, tropical. Most of our collaborators have been working at the hotel for more than 30 years and new generations, including their children, have also been linked with the company. It is a hotel of tradition not only architecturally or historically, it is from the soul ”, says Juliana Trespalacios, a Cartagena woman with the responsibility of helping the hotel organization grow.

He doesn’t tell me the secrets and stories of how employees walk through the hotel unseen by guests to arrive on time, have the perfect room, or simply arrive first to open the lobby door for a new visitor.

What he did tell is that on December 31 at the Hotel Caribe the magic of fantasy will be revived, it will be a circus carnival in the best tropical and hotel style

From Brazil to Cartagena.

“I tell my friends that Cartagena is a smaller Rio de Janeiro, come and visit it,” says Alexandra Bueno, manager of the Hayatt Regency, amid laughter. In his thirty years of hospitality, he had one of the most difficult processes: Getting to the hotel and having to close it due to the pandemic, “but later – in September – we were able to open it. It was a great strength and I had all the people from the hotel next to me to help carry it out ”, he explains while some guests ask about the different types of coffee offered in one of his restaurants. There are from all areas of the country.

He states that in the pandemic walking the hotel was very sad. “We were like ten people who work here: security and cleaning. He was a sleeping monster and then we opened the door and the hotel almost returned to normal ”. There are 285 rooms, some of them for people with disabilities, as well as rooms for events and meetings.

Alexandra is a woman passionate about inclusion and supporting communities. Be part of an international team of the hotel chain. “Twenty-five people around the world are part of that committee and we have a responsibility to make things come off paper.”

The Hotel’s executive chef, Carlos Calandria, greets us and we remind you that several of his menus use products from the Montes de María region.

“The history of Diablito and Mango beans is charged with an important sensitivity. Like so many other products, they come from the Montes de María (devastated by the guerrillas), where the settlers at the time were dispossessed of their lands and are loaded with a history worth mentioning and supporting ”. With his Uruguayan accent, he says that the products are excellent, rich, healthy, loaded with a history worth mentioning and supporting. They are part of the menu and are available in two preparations: seafood casserole and sea and land rice.

Sara Valencia Lacutier, director of sales and market, reaffirms this social commitment. “We are a company that grows with intention and every hotel that opens in the world has an obligation to work with the community. It must have allied foundations ”.

He argues that they have undergone many changes, since the hotel started out strong in the corporate sector and after the pandemic new strategies were drawn up, such as the vacation segment. “For these days Cartagena will have an excellent occupancy, we are talking above the national average, that is 50%.”

The hotel of love and other demons

In the walled center is the Hotel Sofitel Legend Santa Clara, the result of the restoration of the old Convent of Santa Clara de Asís, built in the seventeenth century. In 1995 it became a hotel that developed the concept of luxury hotels in the city.

On October 26, 1949, a young 22-year-old reporter who worked for the newspaper El Universal arrived at the old building. His name, Gabriel García Márquez. Inspired by that visit the nobel would write Love and Other Demons.

The Gabo Foundation published a text by Nicolás Peña, with the story. Today you can visit the crypt where Sierva María was at the hotel.

“Already in the crypt, when the excavation team reached the third stone niche, the heat of that Wednesday afternoon did not matter because all the attendees were frozen: under the tombstone there was a skull that had 22 meters long copper hair . From that day on, and for the next four decades, García Márquez became obsessed with that building on the brink of demolition, but also with fiction. Finally he found a name for those modest bones, embraced by the tangle of hair: Sierva María de los Ángeles. ” She, in 1994, was the protagonist of the novel Love and Other Demons.

This is how national and foreign tourists will be these days, in a Cartagena where in each hotel there will be a story with the guests and a time that remains to be remembered. Some will surely be able to remember the phrase of the Nobel Prize in Literature in cities of coming and going. “In Cartagena I feel myself again, but always with a completely dark margin, which is that of having been gone for so long. And it’s a shame ”.