Candidates for 007 – MeriStation

Christian Bale (47 years old. Welsh)

The greatest talent in cinema today has everything going for him: an imposing physique (1.83), a seductive character and the toughness, if required, that characterized Craig’s 007. It has more than proven that it adapts to everything and with remarkable results, the main drawback in addition to its high cache is that it has already rejected the role in Casino Royale: “007 represents all the stereotypes and the bad of the British”. Off the sets he is an extremely reserved person and very ideologically committed, so it would be difficult to convince him.

Tom Hardy (44 years old. English)

Another acting beast, a chameleon actor capable of adapting physically and vocally to any role. His handicap is in height, his 1.75 is far from the average of the Bond (1.85), although Craig has already lowered the bar (1.78). Recently the pools placed him as a great favorite to the throne.

Tom Hiddleston (40 years old. English)

The Londoner has risen to fame for Loki, but the truth is that he had already won a Golden Globe for The Night Manager, in which he became a secret agent by obligation to unmask an arms dealer. His candidacy has gained momentum to the point of declining to answer questions on the subject. His first job was as a waiter so it will be easy for him to distinguish between shaken and mixed.

Michael Fassbender (44 years old. Irish-German)

The Irishman on his mother’s side has made public his desire to get the role. He believes that the saga must be restarted and the old days back. In addition, his skill behind the wheel is a plus, since he has been a professional competition driver since 2017. It would be the first Irish 007 in history and a perfect owner for the Aston Martin.

Hugh Jackman (53, Australian)

Wolverine, like Bale, already refused to be 007. When he began to prepare the filming of X-Men 2, his agent called him to be Roger Moore’s relief, but he rejected the role because “the scripts had become incredible and they needed something more rude and real”. Now that the character adapts to his liking, he may be catching something older.

Colin Farrel (45 years old. Irish)

It was endorsed in his day by Pierce Brosnan as his successor: “He is the best of all”, but he was not seduced by the idea: “I would not like to do it.”

Charlie Hunnam (41 years old. English)

He rose to fame for his character as Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy. He does not hide that he would be delighted to be the new 007, but it should lose weight compared to Raised by Wolves. The suit suits him as he already demonstrated in The Gentlemen, where Guy Ritchie was conquered for his extensive knowledge of marijuana.

Henry Cavill (38 years old. Jerseyés).

He is the favorite of the younger public who even made his candidacy for the position a trending topic. Superman has already successfully embodied another classic character like Sherlock Holmes and has in his favor both age and a physique that made him the most attractive man in the world in 2013. Martín Campbell already wanted him for Casino Royale, but in the end he fell because he was very young then.

Chris Hemsworth (38 years old. Australian)

Is one of the actors best paid of the moment and has shown its availability: “I don’t think you know anyone who doesn’t want a shot at James Bond. I would love to do it“He handles himself well in action movies (12 Strong and Extraction) and he’s also shown to have a comedic side (Ghostbusters and Men in Black: International).

Gerard Butler (52 years old. Scottish)

The Leonidas of 300 has assiduously moved into a similar papal in the Has Fallen saga. It rang loudly in its day to replace Pierce Brosnan and as a curiosity had a brief appearance in Tomorrow Never Dies (1999), but the director deleted the sentence he was saying because he did not understand his accent. In his day he said that he would not like to be 007 because he would be pigeonholed in this iconic role.

Idris Elba (49 years old. English)

He would be the first black actor to play the role, something that according to Daniel Craig should not happen. The latest rumors tell that the protagonist of The Wire is already negotiating with Universal Pictures its presence in the next installment of the saga, you just need to know in what role.

Ewan McGregor (50 years old. Scottish)

Obi Wan was another of those who refused license to kill following the retirement of Pierce Brosnan, although with the passage of time he reconsidered his position: “I did not want to be pigeonholed, and it is not that 007 was the most interesting character in the world … although at this point in my career it would be very good to play him.” (2016)

Robert Pattinson (35 years old. English)

The new Batman is another of the favorites by the public and one of the fashionable actors and also one of the highest paid. If the rumor that Nolan could be the director of the new installment is confirmed, he will be the big favorite. He already embroidered the role of spy under his command in Tenet (2020).

Regé-Jean Page (33 years old. English)

His huge 2020 success with The Bridgertons has made him another big favorite.. He has all the Bond traits: charisma, sympathy and a striking presence. Another who lets himself be loved in an enigmatic message: “I am very happy to have the medal of the word Bond.”

George Mackay (29 years old. English)

Despite his youth he is a veteran of the saga, since he participated hand in hand with Sam Mendes in Specter and Skyfall. Due to his physique, he is the antipodes of 007 that Daniel Craig has established as a canon, but he is very talented and elegant.

Damian Lewis (50 years old. English)

The redhead from Homeland (Sergeant Brody) formed with Carrie Mathison one of the best espionage couples. He is an unconditional fan of Craig And although his name rang out loud in 2019, he discarded himself at the time: “I don’t want to play Bond, even if they asked me to. Daniel is irreplaceable ”.

Lashana Lynch (33 years old. English)

Already licensed to kill from No time to Die, where he rivaled Craig, for being the official 007. She would be the first woman, but the critics about her role have not been very favorable and she does not have the charisma to hold the saga alone