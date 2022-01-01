Camila Cabello sang for Christmas at the White House with a sophisticated total look in red

Versatile and fashionista, Camila Cabello she dazzles with her looks up and down the stage. No detail is left to chance in her outfits, and she always combines perfectly original clothes with different hairstyles and matching makeup. Recently, the singer had the honor of singing at the White House, as part of the Christmas festivities, and dazzled everyone with a total look high impact red.

Hand in hand with the stylist Rob zangardi, which he shares with other big stars like Jennifer Lopez, looked stunning with a red suit signed by Marco Morante with an original mold. On the one hand, a jacket with included belt, puffed sleeves and ruffles that act as a skirt along with wide trousers, all in the same tones, as if it were a one-piece.

Camila Cabello dazzled in red at the White House. (Photo: Instagram / @ robzangardi)

The rest of the details reinforced the maximalist and impressive aesthetic of the bet. On the one hand, he added a couple of majestic long red gloves, above the elbows. Makeup was also the protagonist: she wore the eyes framed with an intense black outline, eyelids with silver glitter, well marked blush and passion red lips. Lastly, she wore a side-parted hairstyle in an elegant hairstyle with waves and volume.

Camila Cabello’s Christmas look. (Photo: Instagram / @ robzangardi)

Camila Cabello, reference of body positive and natural

While the Latin-rooted singer knows how to charm everyone with her mega-produced looks, she’s not afraid of show themselves naturally through the networks. A few months ago even she left a powerful message of self-acceptance, after the users of the networks criticized her body and called her “fat” for some photos that came to light in which he was training with a top and tight leggings.

The singer was criticized for her physical appearance. (Photo: Instagram / justjared).

“Being at war with your body is already from last season. I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I need ” he said about it, adding: “We are real women. With curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat. And we have to embrace that. “

After negative comments about her body, she posed in a bathing suit. (Photo: Instagram / camila_cabello).

Unstoppable, a few days later she decided to reaffirm her self-confidence with a photo in the mirror of face washed and in microbikini, a model black base print and with details in orange, pink and neon blue, with triangle bodice and hollow out panties with knotted straps on the sides they show a lot of skin. Provocative, she blew a kiss at the camera and held her head with one hand.

