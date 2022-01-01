Camila Cabello and Selena Gómez star in big premieres

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s to come for streaming services, music platforms, film and television.

MOVIE THEATER

– Michael Keaton heads the new Netflix movie “Worth” (“How much is life worth?”), Which opens on September 3, about the lawyer in charge of putting a dollar value on the lives of those killed in the attacks September 11. Based on a true story, Keaton’s character is forced to reevaluate his priorities after meeting a widower played by Stanley Tucci. The cast also includes Amy Ryan and Tate Donovan. Also coming to Netflix on September 1 are “Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” “Clear and Present Danger,” “Labyrinth,” and “Mars Attacks!” (“Martians to attack!”).

– “Pose” star Billy Porter plays a non-binary fairy godmother named Fab G in the new “Cinderella,” which premieres September 3 on Amazon Prime Video. Pop star with Cuban and Mexican roots Camilla Cabello plays the girl who loses her glass slipper and Idina Menzel her stepmother. Naturally, they recorded original songs for the soundtrack. The cast includes Minnie Driver as the Queen, Pierce Brosnan as the King, and James Corden and John Mulaney as the mice / lackeys. The film was written and directed by Kay Cannon, writer of the films “Pitch Perfect” (“Perfect Notes”). Also on Prime from September 1: “Apollo 13” (“Apollo 13”), “Sleepless in Seattle” (“Tune of love”), “The Last of the Mohicans” (“The last of the Mohicans”) and “The Social Network”.

– Criterion Channel presents a series of quintessential New York films starting September 1, from Charlie Chaplin’s “The Immigrant” in 1917 to Noah Baumbach’s “Frances Ha” in 2012. En a series of great killer movies throughout the century. There are classics from the 60s like “The Apartment” and “West Side Story” (“Love without barriers”), and from the 70s, like “Sisters” (“Diabolical twins”) and “The Panic in Needle Park ”(“ Panic in Needle Park ”). There are also essential films from the 1980s such as “After Hours”, “Moonstruck”, “Do the Right Thing” and “Stranger Than Paradise ”(“ Strangers in Paradise ”), which lead to independent classics from the 90s and beyond with“ Metropolitan ”,“ Paris Is Burning ”,“ The Squid and the Whale ”(“ Family stories ”) and“ Margaret ”. You could spend the whole month watching them.

– Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

– Imagine Dragons releases their fifth studio album, “Mercury – Act 1” on September 3, with Rick Rubin as producer. One song, “Wrecked,” is inspired by vocalist Dan Reynolds’ late sister-in-law, Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, who died of cancer. Another, “Follow You”, is a love song written by Reynolds after remarrying his wife after a separation. One of the most daring pieces for the band, “Cutthroat”, is an anthem about killing the critic inside of you.

– If you’re looking for something heavier, here’s Iron Maiden, whose 17th studio album “Senjutsu”, their first in six years, arrives on September 3rd. The album includes 10 full-length songs; “The Parchment” lasts 12 minutes. “Senjutsu” will be a double CD like their previous album, “The Book of Souls”. In a nod to the Far East, the band’s mascot Eddie brandishes a samurai sword on the cover. The first single, “Writing on the Wall,” is a layered metal rumble of guitar and wailing solos. It presents a dark perspective on life: “Now we are victorious, we’ve become our slaves / A land of hope and glory, building graveyards for the brave.” (“Now we are victorious, we have become our slaves / A land of hope and glory, building graves for the brave”).

– Mark Kennedy

TV

– Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are the rare star trio of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” and a draw to watch this comedy mystery series. The premise: Three crime-addicted neighbors in a luxurious Manhattan apartment building team up to solve the bloody death of another tenant. As they document their search on a podcast, old secrets come to light and a killer gets dangerously close. The 10-episode series debuts on Tuesday.

– Billie Eilish and the City of Los Angeles star in a Disney + special described as a concert film experience. Eilish performs her new album, “Happier than Ever,” on “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” which opens on September 3. His performance at the Hollywood Bowl is mixed with animation to take viewers on a “dream trip” through the city and its most iconic sites. The Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo and the singer-songwriter Finneas, Eilish’s brother, are some of those taking part in the concert.

– After a forced hiatus due to the pandemic, Showtime’s “Billions” returns with the second half of its fifth season on Sunday at 9 pm New York (0100 GMT). There is a shift in alliances as the power struggle continues between investment manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and his nemesis, prosecutor Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti). They also take part in these five episodes that promise a conflict-filled road ahead of season six Corey Stoll as billionaire Mike Prince and Janeane Garofalo as Winslow, the owner of a legal cannabis company.

– Lynn Elber