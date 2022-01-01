Britney Spears surprises with a most hopeful message

For sure, 2021 concludes as one of the most important years in the life and career of Britney Spears. After years fighting to regain her freedom, which was taken from her by her own father 13 years ago, the artist seems to be slowly resurfacing like the phoenix. A return to life where now, she is the one who takes the reins.

The 40-year-old interpreter warned at the time during an appearance a couple of years ago that, Until he was 100% in control of his life, he was not going to get back on stage or unleash his musical creativity. A professional break that seems to be about to end, and Britney intends to start 2022 stronger than ever.

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever… praise the Lord… can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney 🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L – Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

Over the years, Spears has been aware that despite not having the support of her family, her millions of fans around the world have always stood by her side through thick and thin. A fan base who has seen the artist in her best and worst moments, but who has shown her unconditional support despite adversity. The most recent test? The Free Britney movement, where thousands of followers took to the streets to demand the freedom of the artist.

A gesture that Britney Spears will never forget. For this reason, and being aware that one of the bases of her success is her music, the singer has surprised her fans with a most hopeful message. «I’m working on a new song, I’ll let you know what I mean “, Britney wrote on her Instagram account. A somewhat cryptic message, but one that has fueled the hype of its fans.