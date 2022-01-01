Britney Spears deleted her Instagram; ‘It was her decision,’ says a source

Britney Spears is engaged to Sam Asghari 1:29

(CNN) – Britney Spears deleted her Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes just two days after she announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Spears for comment.

A source close to the singer says that “it was her decision” to delete the account and that it was something she “wanted to do for a while.”

The Grammy winner is two weeks away from a court hearing that could determine whether or not she remains in court-ordered guardianship. Spears has been in probate guardianship for 13 years supervised by her father, Jamie Spears.

Earlier this month, her father filed a petition to terminate the guardianship citing his daughter’s two emotional testimonies during the summer in which she said she wanted her freedom back.

He also said that he wanted to accuse his father of guardianship abuse.

Meanwhile, Spears’ newly hired attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has filed multiple petitions in an effort to pressure his father to stop acting as guardian of his $ 60 million estate.

The next court hearing is scheduled for September 29.