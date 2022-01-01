Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page signed with the Russo brothers to star in The Gray Man: The Next Netflix Movie with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. What is this project about?

Regé-Jean Page saw his acting life radically changed since Bridgerton’s premiere on Netflix. The 30-year-old artist became one of the most coveted actors in Hollywood after his work as Simon Basset and his fame translated into numbers: he went from 34 thousand followers on Instagram to 5.2 million in less than three months. The next step in your career will live up to that impact because joined the cast of The Gray Man, the super movie of the russo brothers who already has Ryan gosling and Chris Evans as the leads. Find out more about the project!

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page joined Netflix’s The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

As reported by Deadline and confirmed by those involved, Joe and Anthony Russo looked at the interpreter of the Duke of Hastings for the film that will be on Netflix and which means the largest budget feature film in its history. In addition to the stars mentioned, they are confirmed Ana De Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush and Julia Butters.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, published in 2009. It is about Court Gentry, an assassin and former CIA agent who will be played by Gosling, who is hunted around the world by his former partner Lloyd Hansen, which will have the face of Evans. The book was originally a best-seller and had eight sequels.

The Gray Man will be part of the multi-million dollar agreement that the Russo brothers reached with the streaming platform to produce content. The first on that list was Rescue mission, which had large audience numbers in April 2020. The estimated budget for the new film is more than 200 million dollars.

Production to begin in two weeks in Los Angeles and it’s Page’s return to filming since his success at Bridgerton. He also recently signed another contract to star in the Dungeons & Dragons movie with Paramount alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.