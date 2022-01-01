Billie Eilish’s most popular songs from 2021

Billie Eilish is the Grammy-winning artist behind Happier than ever. Several songs on this album garnered Grammy nominations and even jumped to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 music chart. Here’s what we know about the “Therefore I Am” singer and her most popular songs.

Billie Eilish released her album ‘Happier Than Ever’ in 2021

Billie Eilish attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala | Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Some listeners know this vocalist from songs like “Bad Guy” and “Bury a Friend.” Eilish first burst onto the music scene with her song “Ocean Eyes.” Later, he released his album. When we all fall asleep, where do we go?, obtaining international recognition for his composition process and unique music videos.

In 2021, the artist released her second full-length album. That was Happier than ever, complete with shades of gold and beige. Eilish even performed a live / cartoon version of this album in conjunction with Disney’s streaming platform, Disney +.

That was the exclusive original production Happier than ever: a love letter to Los Angeles, which featured guest appearances by singer-songwriter FINNEAS and the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus.

▶“Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/5GJWxDKyk3A?feature=oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; self-reproduction; writing clipboard; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture «allowfullscreen>

What is Billie Eilish’s most famous song of 2021?

There are several known songs of Eilish Happier than ever. That includes “Lost Cause,” “My Future,” “Billie Bossa Nova,” and “Your Power,” some of which were even made into music videos with the artist.

The most popular song on this newly released album, the title track “Happier Than Ever,” has over 410 million streams on Spotify. That far exceeds the number of streaming songs like “NDA” and “Everybody Dies.” It’s this track that also earned Eilish the Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.

However, based on the number of Spotify streams, Eilish’s most popular song from Happier than ever it is “Therefore I am.” The track has earned over 520 million views, going from # 94 to # 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 (technically, this song was released before Happier than ever, just like “My Future.” That could contribute to the track’s high Spotify plays.)

Eilish’s song with the highest number of streams on Spotify remains her 2019 hit “Bad Guy,” which has nearly 2 billion views as of December 2021.

▶“Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/fzeWc3zh01g?feature=oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; self-reproduction; writing clipboard; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture «allowfullscreen>

Billie Eilish earned several Grammy nominations for the albums ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’.

In addition to Song of the Year, Eilish garnered several Grammy nominations for the 2022 ceremony. That includes Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Solo Pop Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Of course, Eilish is known for her record wins at the 2020 Grammy awards ceremony. That’s thanks to the songs released along with When we all fall asleep, where do we go?. She became the youngest artist in Grammy history to take home awards such as Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

RELATED: Billie Eilish isn’t the only Grammy-winning artist with a live concert experience at Disney +