Billie Eilish talks about the most special guest in one of her latest songs | Music

Billie eilish continues to reap record numbers with Happier than ever, his most recent album released just two weeks ago. Songs like Your power, NDA or especially the one that gives the album its name, they have sneaked into the most listened to in the whole world. They are the songs that the Californian has released as singles from the album, but the rest of her tracklist also accumulates several million reproductions on platforms such as Spotify.

Of all those songs that have not been a single (yet), there is one in particular that has taken the lead over the rest: Oxytocin. The fifth track in order of appearance in Happier than ever He was especially surprised by the disco base that Billie and her brother FINNEAS incorporated into it. But there is a detail that probably would have gone unnoticed among all the people who have listened to the album, if not for the fact that Billie Eilish herself has made it known.

Coinciding with a round of questions and answers made through their Instagram stories, a follower wanted to know what it was “weirdest background sound” of the entire song list. To answer this question, Billie shared a fragment of Oxytocin in which, if we tune our ears, we can hear the barking of a puppy. Is about Shark, the puppy that she and her brother adopted just over a year ago.

Billie Eilish has revealed that the strangest sound she has ever used was her dog’s barking on “Oxytocin”: “He sat outside the window when we were filming, he was still a puppy.” pic.twitter.com/U924HcXLm1 – Billie Eilish Data (@dataeilish) August 10, 2021

The artist assures that her pet “used to sit in front of the studio window while we recorded; he just barked in the middle of a take and we held it and repeatedThis is how the sounds of the little Shark, who at that time was still “a puppy”, were forever integrated into the sound of Oxytocin. And it is not the only song in which we hear his barking, because these are even more evident at the beginning of the song I didn’t change my number.

The “most exhausting” song on the album

During that Q&A that Billie Eilish has carried out, there have been many revelations made about the album that we would not have known in any other way. For example there were two songs that were left out of the definitive list of Happier than ever and that the singer simply “couldn’t figure out.” Those two themes would have been named What i wanna hear Y Born blue, and who knows if one day we will be able to listen to them on the sidelines of the album.

On the other hand, the artist has surprised by revealing what has been the song that has produced her “increased mental or physical effort”. And it is none other than Getting older, the song that opens the album, and in which Billie reflects on all the experience she has had since her beginnings in the industry, when she was just a teenager.

A period of maturity that we have lived through his music and that has reached its peak, at least for now, with the publication of Happier than ever.