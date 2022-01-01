Billie Eilish premieres the video for “Male Fantasy”

When it comes to music, it’s worth asking yourself if Billie Eilish is capable of doing everything. At 19 she is one of the most important pop artists, she rose to fame when she was only 13 years old with the song “Ocean Eyes”Since then he has released two albums: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019) and Happier Than Ever (2021), she became the youngest artist to compose an official song for the movies of James bond and has won 7 Grammy Awards, in addition to having seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Now, the artist launches the video clip of “Male Fantasy”, a heartbreaking audiovisual that narrates the confessions of a broken heart. Here we see Eilish in different spaces of a lonely house while he performs the song. He wanders through spaces such as the living room, the bedroom, the bathroom, while trying to cope with the pain that he feels inside.

This is the sixth video of Happier Than Ever (2021) which is directed by Billie eilish, the audiovisuals of “Therefore I Am”, “Your Power”, “Lost Cause”, “NDA” and “Happier Than Ever” they also had the direction of the artist.

Happier than ever (2021) explores the most intimate side of Billie Eilish so far, it is an irrefutable proof of what has happened in her life since she rose to fame with hits like “Ocean Eyes” and the popular “Bad Guy”. In this album through 16 songs she demonstrates her potential as an integral artist.