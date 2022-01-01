Best Super Hero Movies in History

Today, superhero movies adapted from the famed American comic strips that have been taking place for almost a century are, without a doubt, the greatest cinematographic cultural phenomenon in history.

From extremely early and unrefined iterations like the Batman series starring the legendary Adam West, to the most recent proposals offered mostly by Disney and Marvel; We have seen several generations of adaptations of comics to the seventh art, taking different artistic and creative leanings that were trends in their designated time.

Today, we share an opinion of what are the 5 most legendary and influential superhero films (with actors) in history.

Either because of its quality as a cinematographic work, the way of telling a story and developing characters, a simple risky move by directors and producers, or its quality as a cultural phenomenon; This is a list of works that will forever remain in the hearts of popular culture enthusiasts.

5. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

In the twilight of what would appear to be a miserably failed attempt by Warner and DC Comics to adapt the renowned “Justice League” to their own cinematic universe in the style that Marvel and Disney have done; The dream come true that is the vision of “Zack Snyder” of “Justice League” arose out of activism on the part of the most inveterate fans.

For tragic family reasons, the 2017 version of this film had to pass under the command of director “Joss Whedon”, who previously emerged successfully from a workday where he was in charge of the first “Avengers” movie.

However, Whedon’s view of what the film visual master had initially put forth turned out to be nothing short of discrepant and dysfunctional, to put it generously.

In 2021, HBO Max blessed us a quarantine full of negative emotions with the final version conceived 100% by the creative vision of Zack Snyder. Where the level of superiority around narration, development and photographic direction was exquisite.

In an evening of exactly 4 hours and 2 minutes, Zack Snyder manages to put in place an infinity of narrative elements that the DC Comics cinematographic universe had, to date, out of place. With such a monumental level of success on the streaming service, it sparked a civil war between Warner’s reluctance to continue the franchise, and fans wanting more.

4. Watchmen (2009)

What was Zack Snyder’s first adventure to the superhero cinematic plane was a divisive film with a touch of mystery and darkness that audiences were still not used to.

It was the threshold of the great proliferation of comic strip superheroes on the big screen, and the diversity of tonalities in terms of plots was not clearly defined or proposed in a solid way.

Therefore, what is a drama and mystery film, more than a simple miscellaneous battle against crime, proposed in the science fiction format around comic strip characters was not located in the best of times.

Nonetheless, Watchmen is a masterfully well-crafted film, featuring little-known comic book characters in an extremely well-narrated plot with cutting-edge cinematic elements, incredible special effects, and exceptional fanciful cinematography as only Zack Snyder knows how to do.

Among the iconic characters shown is “Dr. Manhattan”. Who is commonly named among the western superheroes with higher power scales.

Supporting superheroes later proved to be the secret ingredient actors needed to portray and adapt superheroes in a successful way approved by a loyal audience.

This was demonstrated when the first step of phenomena like the MCU had Iron Man and Captain America as the spearhead, in contrast to more first-time characters like Spiderman or the X-Men.

3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The first step of the climactic episode of more than a decade of the “Marvel Cinematic Universe”; featuring 18 previous films within a shared universe where each relevant character was given development and screen time separately.

It is an effort that prior to this was thought to be complete madness and simply impossible, both from the creative, financial and personal aspects of each participant.

It is the movie that, without relying on “fan service”, brings all the “Avengers” and adds their neighboring counterparts like Guardians of the Galaxy and the Master Of The Mystic Arts himself to the equation.

Our favorite superheroes face the masterful interpretation of “Thanos” made by “Josh Brolin”, who represents a catastrophe of universal proportions and gives us a really well proposed villain; from whom we were given warnings, “easter eggs” and post-credits scenes for years.

The fact of achieving such a convergence of such an extensive network of intellectual properties and artistic works under a tragic and well-written narrative, which involves a compendium of characters with whom a gigantic audience is emotionally connected; leads to another acrobatic leap in the process of expanding popular comic culture.

2. Spiderman 2 (2004)

The version of Spider-Man played by “Tobey Maguire” and directed by “Sam Raimi” is, for many, the first step in a rapid cultural growth of superheroes among the masses who were not necessarily enthusiastic about it at the time.

Of the trilogy, it is almost unquestionable and closed to debate that the second film where our friendly neighbor faces both himself and his emotional barriers, as well as Dr. Otto Octavius ​​(under the legendary performance of “Alfred Molina”), in whom I was seeing a mentor and a loved one; They provide the film with the necessary elements to be a great work.

A wonderful level of character development, excellently accomplished choreographies, very good special effects, and a story with ups and downs where the level of versatility and talent of the actors is evident; they are the reason why “Tobey Maguire” and “Doctor Octopus” were 2 of the most celebrated elements in the most recently released “Spiderman: No Way Home”.

1. The Dark Knight

We have finally arrived at what, in our opinion, is what is closest to being a complete and deserved 10/10, in everything that is pertinent to superheroes.

Be it the direction of the unrivaled “Christopher Nolan”, the composition of the teacher “Hans Zimmer”, or the masterful performances of “Christian Bale” as “Bruce Wayne” and “Heath Ledger” as “The Joker”; The second part of the legendary “Dark Knight Trilogy” is, without a doubt, the highest level of cinematic quality ever achieved in a superhero movie.

Being the first adventure of a director and writer who excels at challenging the audience’s intellect, and unraveling extremely tense knots in intrepid and precise ways; Christopher Nolan takes an extremely risky bet to get out of the ordinary and show us a more down-to-earth version of Gotham City’s duties.

We are shown a Batman who goes from his beginnings and training, to an apparent culmination of an adventure with ups and downs; just like an unconventional and less humorous Joker, but nevertheless more poetic and theatrical than ever.

This, along with a state-of-the-art level of storytelling and production, makes the film an excellent cinematographic work entirely on its own, which, for life’s sake, has Batman and the Joker in it. In other words, in isolation and without comic book characters, it is still a magnum opus.

The only thing holding back “The Dark Knight” from not reaching a 10/10 in our opinion, is a lack of ambition in the choreographic part of the film. While it seeks to be a grounded cinematic plane with a level of fiction more at bay, we are talking about a superhero who makes up for the lack of super powers with a superhuman intellect and mastery in dozens of martial arts.

Honorable mentions

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Constantine (2005)

Superman (1978)

Black Panther (2018)