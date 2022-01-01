Best of 2021, Part 5: Comics. – Update Mexico

The year ends and before receiving the new one, we bring you the latest list with the best of the year. We hope you have enjoyed the previous ones. In turn, the Update Mexico team wishes you an excellent year 2022 and we wish to continue counting on you in the next and the years to come.

Now, here is the list with some of the best in comics, graphic novels (which, despite the elegant name, is still a comic) or compilations:

.

Spawn (Image Comics).

.

This title debuted in 1992 as part of the first line of Image Comics (which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2022). Since its inception it has been one of the most popular, if not the most popular. Spawn was created by Todd McFarlane, famous for revolutionizing the Spider-Man comic and, many say, the industry itself.

.

Spawn, for the first time, expands its universe to several simultaneous titles. Also, with good creative teams. 2022 will be important for this franchise. In addition to the normal title, which exceeds 300 editions, we can find King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and The Scorched. It all started with the one-shot (one-issue special) titled Spawn’s Universe, which featured art by the likes of Jim Cheung and Brett Booth. McFarlane’s credit is attacking the market with an ambitious plan when the industry is still in trouble from the pandemic. In addition, he keeps his comics at a very affordable price.

.

.

Monsters (Fantagraphics Books).

.

One of the most respected comic creators in the industry is Barry Windsor-Smith, who has created relatively few projects in his long career, but each has had a huge impact, such as Wolverine’s origin in Weapon X, the story of Storm in “Lifedeath” in Uncanny X-Men or the creation of the vampire Rune for Malibu Comics.

.

Monsters is a project in which the writer and cartoonist has worked for 35 years. Like a couple of other unfinished plans, this one seemed unworkable. More, to the approval of his followers, it has been published in full this year. Only black and white art is worthy of analysis. Monsters is also Smith’s first full-blown project in 15 years, and no upcoming one is in the offing.

.

.

Nocturnals Omnibus (Dark Horse Comics).

.

This is not a new comic, but it is a collection published in 2021. Nocturnals is the first volume of a series that aims to collect all the work of the writer, cartoonist and painter, Dan Brereton, whose unique style gives him a special place in the middle .

.

Unlike most Omnibus (complete collections), Nocturnals has a very affordable price and surprising quality. It is a magnificent book in content and form.

.

.

Madman Library Edition Volume 1 (Dark Horse Comics).

.

Another traditional comic in the middle is Madman, forged in the most independent of the comic. Over the years, the character created by Mike Allred took on a life of its own. At the same time, the writer and cartoonist has built a well-earned reputation. He has not only worked on his hero, but on his co-creation I Zombie for DC (and which had its own tv series), as well as Silver Surfer and X-Force for Marvel, among others.

.

Madman Library Edition is a compilation of Madman’s early years from its beginning as a fanzine to its arrival on Dark Horse. It’s not a cheap edition (and it’s the first of several), but it’s well worth the investment.

.

.

Neil Gaiman´s Norse Mythology II (Dark Horse Comics).

.

The book Norse mythology by Neil Gaiman continues his adaptation to the comic in the voice of P. Craig Russell, a frequent contributor to the writer and who has his approval for this project. Russell does the adaptation, the script and the sketches that are often completed by other creatives in the medium, most of them renowned.

.

Norse Mythology has been published as a monthly comic and is in the second of three volumes; the first volume is now available in compilation. In its pages we can read a simplified version of the story of the Norse gods, full of action, humor and style. Each miniseries has 6 parts.

.

.

Noir Burlesque (Europe Comics).

.

Enrico Marini is one of the great comic artists of today. Born and based in Italy, Marini is known for works such as Gypsy, Rapaces, and Le Scorpion, among others. The cartoonist, painter and writer has also flirted with the American comic, such as when he worked for DC Comics in two volumes entitled Dark Prince Charming, within the Batman universe.

.

In 2021, Marini returns with the first of two volumes in what stands out as one of his most aesthetic works. Noir Burlesque is a period story, set in the 50’s and with a beautiful woman named Caprice as the main character.

Prioritizing sepia and gray tones, with contrasting shades of red, Marini presents a great film of the Noir genre on paper.

.

.

Daredevil (Marvel Comics).

.

Although it is not the one with the most sales, Daredevil is a constant, quality comic with notable collaborations from renowned creatives. The latest volume has put Matt Murdock and his “secret” identity up against the wall.

.

Not only is Daredevil in prison, but his nemesis, The Kingpin is the mayor of New York and has declared a war against the masked men. The story is set in the Devil’s Reign miniseries that just started, while the regular comic features a new Daredevil. Or rather, a new Daredevil: Elektra, Murdock’s old love. Writer Chip Zdarsky is primarily responsible for this new vision.

.

.

Amazing spider-Man (Marvel Comics).

.

One of Marvel’s darlings (and its readers) is Peter Parker. This has been a good year for the arachnid hero, especially in cinema. But in comic it is not far behind. After the writer Nick Spencer concluded his season of 75 regular issues in the comic, he began a new season in charge of several writers who work together, to later assign independent arcs, while the others advance other stories. As do cartoonists whose work requires longer production time.

This way of working had been done before, both in Spider-Man and in other comics and it is giving results with the wall-crawler, as it has given new verve to his magazine.

.

The Amazing Spider-Man was the beginning of the era known as Beyond and, although Peter Parker is not currently Spidey, his soon return is predicted, especially with a view to the publication of his 900 number in 2022. The current Spider-Man is Ben Reilly, a clone of Peter and who has been employed by a corporation that has registered his name as a trademark for commercial exploitation.

.

.

Batman: The Long Halloween Special (DC Comics).

.

The average level of Batman comics is very good and recommended almost in any of its titles or miniseries. Sometimes the problem is the proliferation of these. It is difficult to keep up with everything that is published.

Among the most memorable projects are those made by Jeph Loeb (writer) and Tim Sale (illustrator): The Long Halloween and Dark Victory. These even served as part of the basis for Christopher Nolan’s film trilogy, starring Christian Bale.

.

After more than 20 years, DC published a new 48-page story in a prestigious format that is taken up by the same duo and as a continuation of The Long Halloween. And another good news is that, apparently, the publisher intends to generate more new stories with Loeph and Sale.

.

.

Black Hammer: Barbalien: Red Planet (Dark Horse Comics).

.

There are countless copies, parodies, and / or critiques of established heroes, even within their own publishers. The heroes of DC and Marvel are known to be the role models in many ways. DC features The Authority, a version of the Justice League that was much more radical and a direct criticism of the superhero. For its part, Marvel has published The Ultimates, a new version of The Avengers and much more violent.

Black Hammer is a similar, highly successful concept created by Jeff Lemire (writer) and Dean Ormston (artist). His heroes (although it is difficult to classify them as such) have a lot of depth and interesting conflicts, both physical and existential and even a slight philosophical touch.

Barbalien: Red Planet was a miniseries that explores one of them, J’onn J’onzz’s facsimile, DC’s Martian Manhunter, Barbalien. The first of the 5 issues was published in November 2020. The complete collection arrived this year. Only the art of the Spanish Gabriel Hernández Walta deserves to be contemplated for hours.

.

.

Here we end. Thanks for joining us. Here is yesterday’s list of the best television series of 2021:

–