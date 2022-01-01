Astronomers take X-ray images of the farthest quasar ever detected in the observable universe

The team did their exploration with the European photon imaging camera system installed at the XMM-Newton space observatory of the European Space Agency.

An international team of astronomers has managed to capture X-ray images of the quasar farthest ever detected, J0439 + 1634, with the help of the XMM-Newton space observatory of the European Space Agency. The results of the study were published on December 20 on the prepress server arXiv.

According to a report issued this Wednesday, quasars are “active galactic nuclei extremely bright containing supermassive central black holes with accretion discs. “Of these, those of most interest to astronomers are redshift above 5.0, since they are usually the most luminous and distant in the observable universe.

The researchers noted that their spectra can help estimate the mass of supermassive black holes that limit the evolution and formation of quasars. “Therefore, high-redshift quasars could serve as a powerful tool to probe the early universe, “they emphasized.

Likewise, J0439 + 1634, being the first known quasar with a high redshift of 6.52, and with a cosmic effect called gravitational lens It turned out to be a perfect target for X-ray study of a quasi-stellar object, another name for quasars.

The team, led by Jinyi Yang of the University of Arizona, explored the object with the European Photon Imaging Camera (EPIC) system installed at XMM-Newton and studied the X-ray properties it possesses. using spectral analysis. The researchers determined that its X-ray optical spectral slope is approximately -2.07, a factor indicating that the X-ray emission from this quasar is “subluminous by a factor of 18”.

Through its multiple observations and detected parameters, the team concluded that it is the first “quasar of BAL [Línea de Absorción Amplia] weak X-ray with a redshift greater than 6.0 “observed spectroscopically, while also being the first” highly obscured with X-ray spectroscopy at the time of reionization. “The report notes that astronomers” assume that this source could be an intrinsically weak quasar to X-rays. “