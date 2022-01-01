Ariana Grande improvised the apocalyptic pop anthem of ‘Don’t Look Up’

Don’t Look Up writer and director Adam McKay has revealed that Ariana Grande “certainly improvised” the apocalyptic anthem she sang during the film.

The film, which premiered earlier this month on Netflix, stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as scientists trying to warn the world about a comet the size of Mount Everest that will kill all life on Earth.

Alongside Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep, Grande plays pop star Riley Bina and Kid Cudi, whose DJ Chello is her boyfriend.

In one of the film’s most prominent scenes, Grande and Cudi perform at a benefit concert, hoping to raise awareness of the impending apocalypse.

The song, “Just Look Up”, is all the pop anthem we expect from Grande, but with lyrics like: “Listen to the fucking skilled scientists / We really screwed up, we screwed up this time.”

Speaking of the use of improv comedy throughout Don’t Look Up, McKay said: “The rule I always say is: let’s get the written version because then we will have fulfilled the legal obligation of our contract. Then once you have it. , you’re free”.

He then confirmed that “Ariana Grande certainly improvised. Her best improvisation was when she sang the song for the first time.”

“She was the one who added all that, ‘We’re all going to die. Turn off that news shit.’ That was her riffing on the first scraping track of the melody line, and the moment I heard it, I said to myself: “Oh, that’s going to be in the movie.”

McKay went on to say that the scene “could be one of my favorite moments in the movie, where you have the biggest pop star in the world singing beautifully, ‘We’re all going to die.’ Every time I watch it, it dissonance to me. hilarious cognitive “. So definitely Ariana Grande can improvise. “

In a four-star review of Don’t Look Up, NME wrote: “McKay’s political satire isn’t always subtle – one scene shows Streep’s leader whipping a rally in a MAGA-style baseball cap – but it feels terribly convincing.

Although “Don’t Look Up” loses some steam toward the end of its 138-minute run, it still succeeds as a raucous comedy and grim cautionary tale. In the end, McKay has made his message clear that the Earth is ours to save. “