another leak shows once again that it is a Galaxy Note with another name

Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks, has done it again. The renowned leaker Has published the one that seems to be the first render official Galaxy S22 Ultra, and confirms a design taken entirely from the now-defunct Galaxy Note family.

The new render, on our cover, shows a smartphone that seems to be in every sense a Galaxy Noteexcept in the name. From the design lines with very sharp angles to the curved screen on the sides, passing of course by the S-Pen, the characteristic tool of the Note family.

In fact, the icing on the cake in the render shared by Blass is the copper color that debuted on the Galaxy Note 20 series, and which looks like it will return next year in the new flagship from Samsung. Thus, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will look like a direct successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with a very similar design, improved camera system that is now not a protruding module, and the same color for a feeling of continuity.

It is important to mention that this leak is neither the first nor the only one of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but that a large number of photographs and videos have even been seen, and all the material agrees that it is a Galaxy Note in every aspect, design and essence, except in the name.



Leaked photograph of the Galaxy S22 Ultra

2021 was the year that for the first time since the original Galaxy Note was launched, a family member was not released. Instead, Samsung opted for two folding smartphones that have proven to be a resounding success. However, diehard fans of the company miss the presence of a Note, and apparently Samsung will not disappoint them in 2022.