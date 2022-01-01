Angelina Jolie makes this coat fashionable that her daughter also wears

Mothers are often the daughters’ fashion gurus. Some of that knowledgeable style goes a long way to daughters. Thus, it is remarkable that the example that mothers set stays with their offspring, who learn the basic rules and appropriate many of their combinations. Angelina Jolie and her daughter are a clear example of this, since they catapulted a coat. Do you want to know what coat will be wearing this season and more style aspects of this magnificent star? Do not stop reading.

If there is someone in Hollywood who understands how to dress and is infallible with her outfits, it is Angelina Jolie. This is not something that is said in vain, as it has been demonstrated time after time in all these years. He is able to inspire young and old with his daily outfits. Typically, these are pieces that anyone who wants to look stylish, elegant, and tasteful would wear. Now it is known that these premises have been used to educate his little ones, among them, Zahara, who wore a coat similar to that of the actress at the Washington airport.

Mother and daughter each wore a double-breasted cloth coat. The two of them combined it in particular ways, appropriate for their ages. Angelina changed into a long black coat that hung just above her ankles. Beneath this she had a long gray dress, high-heeled boots, and a beige handbag. Instead, her loyal companion on the red carpet opted for a three-quarter length camel-toned coat. Created the ideal youthful outfit with a knit sweater, skinny jeans and white sneakers. What other lesson in style can you learn from Angelina Jolie?

The keys of Angelina Jolie to dress in the day to day

With celebrities like Jolie, Jennifer López and Eva Longoria, it has been proven that style is not a matter of age. What tips can you get from Brad Pitt’s ex? First of all, that being faithful to neutral tones is not boring or repetitive at all. You just have to know how to orient the clothing to make it look interesting. Grays, browns and earth colors are common, generally arranged in a total look. To break the monochrome, just go for an accessory in a vibrant color (she wears a maroon bag with a complete beige outfit).

The color black never fails. Whether with long and short dresses, pants, jumpsuits, etc. To expertly wear this shade, find the pattern that goes with your figure. Next, use the American technique by adding an accessory that is shiny or that highlights your more feminine side (without overloading it with accessories). Lastly, don’t be afraid of sheer silhouettes. These higher volume garments are very sophisticated and take center stage. With these, you don’t have to worry about accessories, as a touch of color in makeup and nails generally does the rest.

Angelina Jolie will continue to excel in fashion, even in her senior years. You just have to see how it has given a twist to the basics, making them all-rounder and timeless.