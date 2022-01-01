Ángela Aguilar looks like Natalie Portman in the Perfect Murderer movie | PHOTO

Ángela Aguilar, is one of the favorite singers of the moment and has revolutionized her fame through social networks, with more than 5 million followers on her Instagram account. The 17-year-old girl inherited the talent and great voice of her father, Pepe Aguilar, who has been recognized for his music worldwide, because with his musical successes he has managed to captivate various followers.

The young woman has also been recognized nationally and internationally in the Regional Mexican musical field. Many of the singer’s followers fill her with love, leaving her several comments on the photos she shares on her social networks.

On this occasion, she shared a photo where she looks like the American actress, Natalie Portman, in the 1994 movie Perfect Murderer. Could it be that the young woman will enter the world of acting? Well, thanks to the great talent that the young woman has presented for music, it would not be strange if she wanted to have various artistic projects.

In the photo, Ángela Aguilar wears bangs and a length of hair the same as that used by the American actress in that film. And not to mention the resemblance they have,

Movie, The Perfect Killer. Photo: Twitter

Undoubtedly, the young singer of only 17 years of age, has managed to triumph not only in music, but also in social networks, thanks to her great talent and of course not to mention her great charisma that has captivated more one’s.

