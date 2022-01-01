Amnesty International asks that the police do not protect the CIDE

International Amnesty (AI) asked this Friday the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE), that the place not be guarded by police of the Secretariat of Security when arguing that the situation contravenes international standards of “security and human rights”.

“The decision that personnel of the Federal Protection Service (SPF), an administrative body (…) empowered to intervene in the commission of crimes and use force, carry out as of today, December 31, 2021, work security and surveillance at CIDE is a risk factor for the full exercise of academic freedom, “AI said in a statement.

The change in surveillance comes after the expiration of the contract for the private security company that guarded the CIDE in Mexico City, a campus currently taken over by students who are dissatisfied with the director’s appointment.

An AI delegation headed by its executive director, Edith Olivares, was present at the public academic institution after learning of the entry of SPF personnel to the CIDE facilities.

“With the measure initiated today, the CIDE becomes one of the few academic institutions in the country that is protected by a State police force, which directly affects the principle of inviolability of academic space established in the Declaration of Inter-American Principles on Academic Freedom and University Autonomy “, declared Olivares.

The student protests took place a little over a month ago, with a series of changes in the center and the appointment as the new director of the CIDE of José Antonio Romero Tellaeche, who had served as interim director since August, despite complaints from ” arbitrariness “.

While that appointment was being given, dozens of students protested outside the institute’s headquarters, in the west of Mexico City, with slogans such as “CIDE resists” and “will lead behind closed doors.”

Since then, meetings between students and management have been held, although disagreements persist.

With the arrival of SPF personnel at the CIDE facilities, tension is added to a context where demonstrations and protests led by the academic and student community have arisen.

“In this sense, the presence of State security forces in academic facilities can inhibit the exercise of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” they reported.

For this reason, the organization assured that they will continue to ensure that the human rights of the protesters are respected.

The CIDE is considered one of the most prestigious public research centers in Mexico.

IM