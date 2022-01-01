America vs Puebla: Day, Date and Time of the match by Liga MX

A new tournament is about to begin and America’s path in the Closing 2022 of the MX League will start this Friday, January 7 at the field of Cuauhtémoc Stadium, scene where Puebla will do the honors to some azulcremas who will arrive thirsty for revenge after having been general leaders last tournament, but eliminated in the Quarter finals.

The azulcremas will arrive at this appointment with the losses of the players who managed to accommodate in the winter market, such as Nicolas Benedetti, Renato Ibarra Y Sebastian Cordova, this without considering that of Leo Suarez, who will also not be taken into account since it does not enter into the plans of the team led by Santiago Solari.

It is expected that, in this game, the Eagles can give minutes for the first time to elements such as Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos, who have been until now the only reinforcements that added in the Nest, but that during the preseason they did several separate jobs in order to get them in rhythm.

America vs Puebla: when and at what time do they play for Liga MX?

The match between America and Puebla corresponding to day 1 of the tournament Closing 2022 of the MX League It will take place this Friday, January 7 at 9:00 p.m. This match will take place on the court of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, scenario where the creams accumulate three consecutive victories.

America vs Puebla, where and how to watch the game LIVE?

America will visit Puebla as part of the activity on the first date of the tournament Closing 2022. You can follow this commitment LIVE and LIVE on the Azteca Deportes signal on the channel Aztec 7. Similarly, at Águilas Monumental we will bring you all the details of the meeting.

Hours by country