America negotiates signing of Uruguayan winger Brian Ocampo

Video: America has already made an offer for Brian Ocampo, jewel of Uruguayan soccer

For: Álvaro Cruz Santibanez DEC. 31. 2021

The Eagles signed Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos for the following tournament, while they had the loss of Sebastián Cordova, who will play for the Tigers next tournament. Santiago Solari gave his approval to sign the Uruguayan.

Brian Ocampo is a winger on the right, has little goal and good dribbling. He is a fast and intelligent footballer with the ball. He played 23 games the previous season, 10 as a starter and scored two goals.

At 22, Ocampo has only played for Nacional, but he accumulated two league titles and a runner-up, in addition to winning two Uruguayan Super Cups. He has six goals since 2018 with the Uruguayan team.

In Superdeportiva they assure that the América board of directors negotiates with Ocampo’s agent, who asks for four million dollars to sell the total rights of the footballer, who has already played a game for Uruguay on the America Cup against Argentina.