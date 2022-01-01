America drew with Pachuca without Jonathan Dos Santos and Diego Valdés

After this meeting, the Americanists will receive rest and will return to work next Sunday.

America Y Pachuca they had this friday in the Aztec stadium his last preparation match before the start of Clausura 2022. The match was played in the morning with the final result of a one-goal draw: the Colombian scored for America Roger Martinez while for the Hidalgo striker Roberto De La Rosa tied.

In this encounter Santiago Solari he used all the players he had available but could not use his brand new reinforcements Diego Valdes Y Jonathan Dos Santos who continue with special work to get physically ready. Both players point to matchday 1 when the Azulcremas visit Puebla, but this situation must be confirmed until next week to measure their physical condition.

Roger Martínez scored the goal for America. @America club

In the other side Guillermo Almada continues with in-depth knowledge of its staff after its recent incorporation as a technician of Pachuca. In this Friday’s meeting, the reinforcements J had no activity.esús Trinidae neither Fernando Navarro, but it is expected that there will be no problems for both players and can be considered on January 6 when the Tuzos open the tournament at the home of Athletic of San Luis.

After this meeting, the Americanists will receive rest and will return to work next Sunday to begin their preparation for the first day of Clausura 2022, the azulcremas continue in search of their last reinforcement for the next contest which will occupy the position of extreme right in the place of Leo Suárez who at the moment continues with the club but does not enter into the plans of the Azulcrema coaching staff.