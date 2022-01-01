All social networks should copy the new Telegram function to hide spoilers

Image : Telegram

Telegram has presented today its twelfth and last update of the year with a few new features, among which the hidden text one stands out.

It is not that there are no solutions on the Internet to hide text: they are already used in forums and subreddits to avoid series and movie spoilers. P ero the Telegram solution it integrates into the application without adding elements to the main interface.

To hide a text in the latest version of Telegram, write the message without sending it , select the part of the message you want to hide and choose “Spoiler” from the context menu (on Android it is hidden after the three dots).

The other participants in the conversation will see the text as a cloud of white noise. Will be able touch the message to find out what it says.

Another novelty is the so-called reactions, the option to respond to a message quickly with an animated emoji. To react to a message you just have to touch it twice and choose an emoji. The default emojis can be changed . In groups and channels, administrators have to decide if they activate the reactions and choose what reactions with emojis will be available in the chat. P or true, WhatsApp is preparing a very similar function For your application .

One of the most useful functions that it brings the new Telegram update is the message translator. The translation is activated by holding down a message and clicking the Translate button. You can select which languages ​​are translated and which are not from Settings> Language.

Finally, they have added new emojis interactive (if you touch them, they fill the screen with an animation ), they have changed context menus for the macOS app with new shortcut suggestions and have presented the Thematic QR os, which allow you to customize the design of the QR code that links to your profile or channel with different patterns and colors.

WhatsApp has been updated at a frenetic pace this year, but it seems that Telegram always he one step ahead in terms of functions .