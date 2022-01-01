All Marvel series and movies that will be released in 2022

2021 was just the tip of the iceberg for the start of Phase 4 of the MCU, with the expansion of myths such as Black widow and the demonstration of new legends like Eternals, Shang-chi and new universes with Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Venom: Let There Be Carnage; which finally united the marvel movies with those of Sony Pictures.

But the MCU also spread through TV series like WandaVision, Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier Y Hawkeye, that served as a kind of preface to something much bigger for some characters like Captain America, Kate Bishop, Yelena Belova, Daredevil or villains like Kang the Conqueror, Kingpin and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

2021 was a year where we have learned quite a bit about the future of the MCU, but in 2022 there is much more to come. That is why here we leave you the list with all the Marvel movies and series that we will see over the next 12 months.

Marvel movies in 2022

Morbius (January 28)

Even if Morbius does not formally belong to the MCU, the fusion of its universes is already more than unspoken. The first trailer of the film It first showcased Sony’s Marvel movies connection to the MCU by revealing that Michael Keaton will return as The Vulture after Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film, in addition to settling in the same universe as Spidey, it seems interesting because it will replicate the formula of Venom styled more grim than the MCU to show the origins of Dr. Michael Morbius and his transformation into an infamous vampire.

Morbius It will be the first Marvel movie to be released in 2022, scheduled for January 28.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6)

After the chaos caused by Peter and Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sorcerer Supreme will be back on May 6, 2022 with his second solo movie… apparently. Besides Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It will also bring back Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, but according to some rumors it will also show multiple cameos. “To have more fun with the multiverse.”

The details of the movie remain a mystery, but you will continue to explore the multiverse as “A concept about which we know frighteningly little”. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by the legendary Sam Raimi and will also include Tom Hiddleston as Loki following the events of his series on Disney + and will introduce the MCU to America Chávez, Doctor Strangre the Supreme, and cosmic villain Shuma Gorath.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8)

Thor is already one of the Marvel characters with the most movies in the MCU and Love and thunder It will be the fourth time Chris Hemsworth has reprized his role as the God of Thunder. However, it won’t be entirely a solo Thor movie. Natalie Portman will also return as Jane Foster and beyond being the romantic interest of Odin’s son, she will assume the mantle and powers of Mjolnir. to become Mighty thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and the cast will also include Chris Pratt as Star Lord and the relentless Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr, the butcher of the gods.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (October 7)

The first trailer of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse It gave us a hint that it will be as ambitious as its predecessor and already anticipated Miles’s journey through a vast new universe that will also include Spider-Man 2099. But beyond uniting different worlds, Across The Spider-Verse It will be characterized by its artistic beauty. According to Christopher Miller himself, one of the architects behind the franchise, the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse will show the development of new animation techniques and “It will make the first movie look quaint”.

The first part of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse It will premiere on October 7, 2022 and is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, one of the directors of Avatar: The Last Airbender, alongside Justin K. Thompson, who was behind the two films of Hamburger rain, and Kemp Powers, one of the production designers for Into the Spider-Verse.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11)

One of the biggest mysteries in the MCU movies is how on earth Marvel Studios plans to develop a story without its main character. However, according to a leaked synopsis for the film, Wakanda will face off against Atlantis as he introduces a new character to the MCU: Namor, who could be played by the Mexican Tenoch Huerta.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler and will premiere on November 11, 2022

Marvel series in 2022

Ms. Marvel (summer)

While it was expected that Ms. Marvel was released in 2021, its premiere ended up being prolonged for some time in the summer of 2022.

The series will introduce the MCU to Marvel’s first Muslim female superhero known as Kamala Khan. The character first appeared in Marvel comics in 2014, he obtained his powers from a global event connected to the Inhumans. Although in the comics Kamala has the ability of elasticity like Mr. Fantastic, the first trailer of the series showed that her powers will be represented in a very different way, to tie her with Captain Marvel.

Ms. Marvel will show the origins of the character, but will later join Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau for the film of The marvels.

She-Hulk (no release date)

She-hulk He is one of the many Marvel characters that will arrive in the MCU in 2022 and although it does not yet have an official release date, some reports suggest that Marvel Studios will explore a new formula. Like the Deadpool movies and the heroine comic, the She-hulk you could break through the fourth wall and interact with audiences and even the company’s own writers.

According to a rumor, the series could even feature a cameo from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and show a battle between Jennifer and Matt Murdock himself. The cast of the series The return of Tim Roth as Abomination after Shang-chi.

Moon Knight (no release date)

Although the series of Moon knight It is a complete mystery, Marvel Studios has already revealed the first images of the project, where the transformation of Oscar Isaac to the deranged Marc Spector is shown. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab and is also expected to feature the Charlie Cox involvement like the man without fear.

What If…? 2 (no release date)

2021 saw the birth of the first animated series from Marvel Studios, which was directly connected with all the events of the MCU and apparently will be in charge of providing the villain with Dr. Strange 2. However, the idea of ​​introducing alternate universes to the ones we meet in the movies won’t stop anytime soon, and the second season of What If…? promises to explore some “would” of recent projects such as Black widow or Shang-chi, as well as completing the unfinished stories that were delayed due to the pandemic.

I Am Groot (I Am Groot I Am Groot)

I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot… I Am Groot

I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot ¿I Am Groot? I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot, I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot I Am Groot, I Am Groot. I Am Groot I Am Groot.

(We don’t know what I Am Groot is about, but we expect it to premiere in 2022 before the Christmas special for the Guardians of the Galaxy).

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Christmas)

James Gunn returns to write and direct a Christmas special with the Guardians of the Galaxy. All the actors who are part of the project will return to give life to this peculiar group of heroes, in a story that apparently will take place before the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Both the title and the inspiration these tapes have taken from Star wars they make us think that we will have a television special with a “similar idea” to what he already did Star Wars. In fact, one of the rumors is that Groot will return to his home planet … as Chewbacca already did.

