Alabama to seek its fourth national title in the College Football Playoff era

ARLINGTON, Texas – Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a career-high 204 yards and Alabama, the top-ranked team, prevailed in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, advancing to another championship game.

The Crimson Tide defeated Cincinnati 27-6, the first team that, without belonging to the Power Five group, sneaked into the college football playoffs.

Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and kept Cincinnati’s prominent cornerbacks from getting their hands on his shots.

It is Alabama’s sixth straight victory in semifinal matches. The Crimson Tide (13-1) have been absent from the top four in the playoffs only once.

He will be looking to win his second straight national title and fourth in eight seasons of the playoff format under coach Nick Saban.

Their rival in the final will be Michigan (2nd) or Georgia (3rd), which was undefeated, but lost to Alabama in the previous championship match, played on January 10 in Indianapolis.