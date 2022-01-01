After testing positive for COVID-19, how is Jorge Zarza’s health going?

One of Azteca’s most beloved news anchors, Jorge Zarza, announced that he fell ill with COVID-19; The man was harshly criticized because only a few days earlier he would have attended mass meetings of the company for which he works.

The Driver of Hechos Domingo confirmed on December 30 that he tested positive for coronavirus In his PCR test, he wrote: “I join the statistics. I released 2020 and almost book 2021. I came out positive in my Covid test, “he said on Twitter.

This earned him numerous comments, especially because in networks he would have shown that he had several social gatherings in which there was no healthy distance and apparently the use of face masks was not strict either.

On this first of January, Jorge Zarza commented in the log of his health monitoring that he continues to recover and apparently there have been no factors or alarm signals that could indicate a delicate contagion.

Just a few hours before the end of 2021, the presenter shared an image in which he can be seen with an oximeter on his finger and on it he marks the figure of 95% oxygen saturation and 97 beats per minute, a considerable indicator .

Jorge Zarza and his health status on January 1, what did he say?

The driver has stated that he has a temperature and some discomfort, in this case, to start the year, the Azteca news anchor commented that he suffers from a severe headache and has a very constipated respiratory tract.

Hello!! Happy 2022 !! Today I woke up with a headache and very constipated! Still… Up !! To give everything and the first! Day 3

Despite criticism and negative comments, Jorge Zarza has remained active on social networks and even responds to malicious comments or with a desire to annoy him, without having to be rude.

For this reason, many of his followers also wish him a speedy recovery.

You might also be interested in: