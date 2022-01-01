A Tesla Model 3 at the price of a BMW 3 Series is Elon Musk’s winning move in Spain

Elon Musk aimed from the beginning of the commercialization of its Tesla Model 3 that the idea was to make it the world’s reference electric model. The truth is that he has succeeded.

This electric saloon is the best-selling model in its category in many of today’s top markets and, in fact, in November it managed to be the best-selling car in all categories in Europe.

tesl_model_3.jpg

A success that is based on, beyond its design and quality, the great aid that these types of models receive from different governments. In our case, thanks to the MOVES III Plan, it is in fact possible to get a Tesla Model 3 at a lower price than the BMW 3 Series, one of the top sales of German maca.

The Tesla Model 3 sweeps thanks to the MOVES III Plan

In fact, in Spain the Musk model is the best-selling electric car, with a wide difference in addition to the second most successful electric car, the Kia e-Niro. And much of the blame for this success is due to the great discounts that come from the MOVES III Plan.

Discounts that, combined, leave the most basic version of this Model 3 for 39,990 euros, a price that stays below that of the BMW 3 Series, which stays in 44,800 euros.

tesla_model_3_3.jpg

Taking into account all the advantages that electric vehicles have, not only in terms of consumption but also in terms of mobility, many in Spain opt for the Tesla model. That’s right.

Yes, they know in Tesla that, as much as its Model 3 be a reference, they need an even simpler model to conquer the public looking for lower prices. Hence, they are already working on the Model 2, a compact that will probably be around the 25,000 euros.