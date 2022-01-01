A Hollywood waitress goes viral explaining curiosities of some stars

A Los Angeles waitress became a celebrity in recent days after revealing some of the secrets of the big Hollywood stars she cared for in recent years, from the “nice” Lady Gaga to the “rude” Judd Apatow.





Annie Bond took to the popular TikTok app to rate the celebrities she served. In the past few days, Bond’s video went viral, garnering more than 3 million views.

One of the big stars he attended was Lady Gaga, whom he described as “extremely kind.”

@theanniebond Remember restaurants? 😅 #greenscreen #ratingthings #ratingcelebrities #ladygaga ♬ original sound – Annie Bond

Compliments and tips

The worst rating was taken by Judd Apatow, filmmaker and comedian: a “rude” diner. Both Apatow and his wife, actress Leslie Mann, were rated 1 out of 10 by Bond.

“I wanted them to like them, but they were so rude,” Bond said. “Maybe they were just having a bad day.”

Judd Apatow is a co-creator of the series. Third parties

At no point in the video did Bond reveal which Los Angeles restaurant he worked at, but did say that he had been at this particular establishment for five years, where he served its fair share of superstars.

It was much more complimentary to Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, who dined at the restaurant with their two daughters. “So casual, so beautiful, so polite,” he said. “I would like to be in your marriage. 10/11”.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

He also praised actress Anna Faris, whom he described as one of the “kindest and most wonderful people in the world.”

As for Keanu Reeves, he said the star of Matrix He was “humble” and he “left a big tip”, while Drew Barrymore was “a ray of sunshine”.

@theanniebond Reply to @ charlotte_charlie_8 No offense to anyone who can down that many oysters tho 🥄 # greenscreen #ratingcelebrities #ratingthings ♬ original sound – Annie Bond

Bond gave a 6/10 rating to both singer Drake (who was “okay”) and television producer of American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy, whom he described as “super intimidating” but a “great tip-giver.”

Rapper Drake. Other sources

Several viewers, after watching the video, left comments saying that they had also had interactions with the aforementioned celebrities. Several users stated that they had pleasant encounters with Lady Gaga, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes confirming the words of the tiktoker.

A production assistant also said that they had worked with Anna Faris and found her “great.”