A group of scientists come to Pluto declaring that there are 150 planets in our solar system

Image : NASA / Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory / Southwest Research Institute

You know the old motto: in space, no one can hear you scream . But we’re trapped On this rapidly heating rock of ours , Y we can hear each other to everybody scream very well, ironically too to those who howl about the peculiarities of space itself .

The current consensus is that Pluto It is not a planet, despite complaints from astronomy fans . And even though the man responsible for taking away his designation tried to make it up to us everyone recently, the topic is that it is highly unlikely that the International Astronomical Union will back down on its 2006 decision.

Maybe it’s this case desperate which recently led a group of scientists to raise their hands and declare that we don’t just want Pluto to be a planet again , we want another 150 to be added planets to the list “ .

That is the essence of a new study published in the research journal Icarus holding that the IAU is wrong . According break down NBC News, the team of scientists allege that the current planetary classification system is based on in outdated astrological terminologies (read: pseudoscientific) and should be updated to reflect the modern era.

A “planet”, by definition, is “any geologically active body” in space, which would not only lead Pluto to its previous designation , but also moons like Europa, Enceladus and Titan, as well as the asteroid Ceres. In all, about 150 new “planets” to add to the existing eight.

G / O Media may get a commission Save 50% AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Grow your own way

This elegant model includes LED grow lights, six types of herb pods, and an easy-to-use digital display system, but not the ability to make people not question what it’s doing on your kitchen countertop.

Unfortunately, as planetary geologist Paul Byrne explained, all this back and forth about taxonomy often overshadows many of the other genuinely fascinating aspects about these celestial bodies of all sizes. “Every time I gave a talk and put a picture of Pluto, the first question was not about the geology of the planet, but why was it demoted to a dwarf planet ”, said to NBC News. “That is what was left people, and it’s a real shame ”.

Don’t get us wrong; We are sure that These classifications are important for all types of research. But it was hard enough memorizing the nine planets as a child. God help the generation that needs memorize 150 planets .