8 Movies You Can Watch To Start The New Year | Film and Television

New year and new beginnings are coming. Hopefully the vast majority for good. After having celebrated the great farewell night of 2021, arrives on January 1, 2022. Which means, a day of relaxation. And among your plans can be from spending the day with your family or friends to staying home with one more plan chill.

It is time to take advantage of seeing your favorite movies of the whole theme. Although for today, we have decided to pay tribute to the New Year, which has also been captured in the cinema. So we have a few selected for you. From LOS40, we have chosen 8 movies set on New Year’s Eve for you to see on the first day of the year. In addition, they are of all possible genres: from action to romance. Take note!

1. Carol

Carol, the 2015 romantic drama film, stars Cate blanchett Y Rooney mara, to portray the forbidden romance of Carol Aid and Therese Belivet. A plot set around Christmas time in which both women enjoy their love.

2. Bridget Jones’s Diary

Let’s put a little comedy on our first day with The diaryof Bridget Jones (2001). The chaotic life story of Bridget (Renée zellweger) will captivate you from the first minute. The plot begins during a New Year’s party and ends a year later. If you haven’t seen this classic yet, take advantage of this day.

3. When Harry found Sally …

This is a classic of these dates. When Harry found Sally … premiered in 1989 and stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. A love story between Harry Burns and Sally Albright that will not leave you indifferent. A little bit of romance doesn’t hurt.

4. New Year’s Eve

More romantic comedy on the list with New Years Eve (2011) starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Biel, Zac Efron, Ashton Kutcher and himself Jon Bon Jovi, the lead vocalist of Bon Jovi. A film that encompasses a variety of stories attended between New Years Eve and New Years. Do not miss it!

5. Sex and the City

The movie Sex and the city (2008), from the famous American series Sex in New York (and now And Just Like That), should be included in this list. The first New Year of the group of American friends will be full of surprises and adventures. So don’t hesitate to look at it on this day.

6. Ocean’s Eleven

This American action-comedy film, released in 2001, is perfect for keeping you hooked on the afternoon of your freshman year. A film that you should choose not only for the plot based on a holdup on new year’s eve, but also by those who star in it: Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon. A successful combination.

7. No controls

How not to include a Spanish comedy movie, in this case No controls (2011) of Borja Cobeaga and starring Unax Ugalde, Alexandra Jiménez, Julián López and Secun de la Rosa. A film that had a great reception among the public, whose plot is based on the story of Sergio who could not end the year in the worst way.

8. Adaline’s Secret

We put a little fantasy in New Years with Adaline’s Secret (2015). This romantic drama, starring Blake Lively, tells the story of Adaline, the first woman to be born on New Year’s Eve 1908. However, something happens when she is in a car accident and experiences major changes in her life.