7 best apps to do yoga with the iPhone or iPad

With these 7 apps you will have the best yoga sessions from your iPhone and iPad.

The end of our current year is approaching, and with the end of one thing comes the beginning of many others. That is why surely many have put on their list of healthy resolutions for 2022 to exercise more, eat healthier or, like the article we bring you today, master the art of yoga to connect the body and mind. For this, Today we bring you a list of the 7 best applications to do yoga from your iPhone or iPad.

With these seven apps to do yoga on your iPhone or iPad, you can learn and master the foundations of this ancient discipline. Some of them are completely free, while others contain subscription models that will allow you to unlock more and more different exercises. On the other hand, some will be focused on weight loss, while others will be oriented to the area of ​​relaxation. Just choose the one that you like the most and suits your needs, there are many to choose from.

1. Yoga Studio: At-home classes

This is one of the most complete apps in the area of ​​yoga. In Yoga Studio the routines have been developed by experts in the field, and each of the movements is precisely detailed so that you can get the most out of it. As you progress through the application, Yoga Studio will increase its difficulty so that you can become a teacher and manage to function independently in the future.

Yoga Studio: At-home classes has 80 classes available in high definition videos. Each of them lasts approximately between 5 and 60 minutes, and you can download it totally free from the App Store on your iPhone or iPad. Of course, in Yoga Studio you will find purchases within the application that will allow you to expand your repertoire of exercise and will give you access to other functions.

2. Glo | Yoga and Meditation App

Yoga & Meditation, developed by YogaGlo, is one of the great yoga applications that we can find right now. With Glo you can access up to 3000 different classes, each one positioned within the 12 styles of yoga that you can handle within the application.

Glo has a system of personalized recommendations for users, and you can access classes led by experts in the field and in each of these 12 styles of yoga. What’s more, you can create your own exercise routines and customize them as you like the most. Download all the routines and enjoy them offline, in case your plan is to go on a disconnection trip. Glo has a free trial, but once it is over you will have to access its subscription system to continue exercising.

3. 5 Minute Yoga Workouts

If time is what is lacking in your day to day, 5 Minute Yoga Workouts has this covered for you. As its name suggests, the exercises you will find in this yoga app for iPhone and iPad are specifically designed to last five minutes. This means that, no matter what time of day you are, you can find those five minutes of peace that you need so much.

5 Minute Yoga Workouts has a notification system that will let you know up to five times a day that you need a break. You can use it within the work context, student or even at the beginning or end of your day. You can customize the postures according to your age, weight, gender or space in which you are at that moment. Of course, the app can be downloaded for free, but as is common in yoga apps for iPhone and iPad, you can access a paid subscription.

4. Grokker: Yoga, Fitness, Mind

If doing yoga at a higher level is what you want, Grokker is the perfect app for you. Grokker will allow you to combine your yoga routine with a healthy lifestyle thanks to the food recipes that he will recommend for you. In addition, you will have all kinds of yoga exercises to do at any time of the day no matter where you are.

Grokker: Yoga, Fitness, Mind has quite nice and easy-to-use graphics. More than 80 different programs are added to the app each month so that you never lack content in your day to day, and with them you can achieve your perfect Pilates, deepest dreams, weight loss and much more. The application is free, but by upgrading to Premium you will be able to access an unlimited number of content within Grokker: Yoga, Fitness, Mind.

5. Yoga | Down dog

If what you like is to vary your exercise constantly, Yoga Down Dog is the perfect app for you. With this app you will have a new exercise with each new day, and you can access a library of more than 60,000 different combinations for your yoga sessions. In this way, you can build your own routine that you are passionate about and modify it so that you never get bored of it.

Yoga Down Dog has a catalog of 6 teachers that you can access. In addition, you will have exercises for beginners and advanced, so you never stop trying. Yoga Down Dog can be downloaded for free in the App Store, but in order to access the exercises you will have to buy the Premium version within the app.

6. Daily Yoga | Exercises at home

Daily Yoga is another of the best applications when it comes to doing yoga. It is so good that even The Wall Street Journal included it in their report for “The 5 Addictive Fitness Apps”, and is within the Editors’ Selection on Google Play for Android. For this reason, Daily Yoga is the perfect option for your iPhone or iPad, and with its content you will find a step-by-step and easy-to-follow guide regardless of your level.

With Daily Yoga You can access a total of 20 professional trainers, with whom you can talk to create suitable programs for your time, lifestyle and age. In addition, you will have the option of using your Virtual Smart Coach to design these programs, if you do not want to contact the coaches. Daily Yoga has a free trial, but once it expires, you will have to opt for one of the paid plans available.

7. Simply Yoga – Home Instructor

Simply Yoga is a much simpler bet than those that we have previously exposed. The application is totally oriented to beginner practitioners, and you will be able to access personalized routines, new classes and a lot of conventional exercises to complement your daily yoga routine.

The app has a Premium version that, in addition to eliminating the ads, will provide you with much more content and routines to do. In the free version you will see up to 3 predefined routines with 30 poses, and several levels of training that will vary between 20 and 60 minutes in length.

