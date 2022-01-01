32 Things You Forgot Happened In 2021 That Will Completely Distort Your Sense Of Time

All this happened this year.

one.

Our obsession with Bridgerton. We couldn’t stop with the sizzling Netflix period drama created by Shonda Rhimes.

I still remember the spoon scene.

two.

And the real-life drama when we found out that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting divorced.

Four.

JoJo Siwa spoke openly and freely about her sexual preferences.

5.

Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020, although the event happened in 2021.

6.

We tried to stay on top of what was going on with all the GameStop (Reddit vs. Wall Street) riot.

7.

Olivia Rodrigo: Sour and the whole “Drivers License” drama.

8.

This feta pasta recipe went super viral on TikTok.

9.

We found out that, all this time, we were mispronouncing Anne Hathaway’s name! 😳 He has always preferred to be called Annie.

10.

The documentary Framing Britney Spears The New York Times made many people who were unaware of the situation really question the guardianship of Britney and helped the #FreeBritney movement grow.

eleven.

And Justin Timberlake’s tepid apology to Britney, where he also apologized to Janet Jackson, after the documentary pointed out the problematic behavior he had with her.

12.

The Weeknd’s interesting Super Bowl halftime show.

13.

We obsess over WandaVision and with trying to figure out who the villain of the series really was … or well, the villain.

14.

We made jokes and memes about the ship that blocked the Suez Canal.

fifteen.

Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Prince Harry, which was full of big revelations.

16.

The incredible outfit of Harry Styles at the Grammys that made us see that he is an admirer of Clueless.

19.

And the brilliant way he responded and trolled critics of his “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video.

twenty.

And the complete mess that Khloé Kardashian caused when she tried to delete an unedited photo of her from the internet, which only caused more talk about the fact.

twenty-one.

When Paul Wesley used Instagram Stories and had no idea who Madison Beer was and thought it was a beer brand.


22.

This photo of House of gucci.

23.

Finally the meeting of Friends.

24.

And speaking of reunions, Bennifer, aka Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, got back together again and immediately took us back to the 2000s.

25.

Dolly Parton recreated her 1978 Playboy cover as a birthday present for her husband.

26.

The rebirth of Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus by HBO

28.

Steve from Blue’s Clues He reappeared to tell us that he never forgot us. 😭


31.

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed that they are actually a couple, which we all suspected by now.

32.

And the great return of Adele.

