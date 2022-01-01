2022: What the new year holds for world sport

After ending 2021, 2022 arrives loaded with sporting events, of which the most anticipated by all football fans will be given: The world Cup, that for the first time It will be held in the Middle East, in Qatar. This will be the crown of a year full of sporting events in each of the following months.

Although the year will start in Europe with a reduced capacity For fans, given the high rates of COVID-19 infections, the suspension of the leagues is not contemplated for now.

So sport will enter the new year on the right foot what will you have in January a lot of football starting with Closing 2022 of the MX League, where Atlas will seek to defend his league title while others like América, Tigres, Rayados and Cruz Azul are arming to snatch it from him.

For him May 28 the UEFA Champions League Final is scheduled where it remains to be seen if the English clubs are capable of repeating the cup, as Chelsea did in 2021.

In February the Round of 16 games are scheduled, with two very interesting series: Real Madrid vs PSG of Lionel Messi (starts on February 15) and the Liverpool against Inter Milan (February 16th).

Qatar World Cup

The Qatar World Cup is programmed to start the November 21 and ending on December 13 as the first FIFA Cup ever to be held in the Middle East.

The Mexican team you are still looking to secure your place and for that you will have to close the Playoffs in the best way that will be played again in January. El Tri de Gerardo Martino will play against Jamaica on January 27, then he 30 will receive Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium and finally the February 2 will play against Panama Same at home.

On the other hand, the Club World Cup will be played from February 3 to 12 in the United Arab Emirates and there Mexico will have representation with the Rayados de Monterrey.

Formula 1 and its unknown

After the controversial and grand finale of the Formula 1 in November 2021, in 2022 El Gran Circo will return with one of the biggest unknowns: Will you run again Lewis Hamilton? For now it is unknown, but it should be remembered that Bernie Ecclestone, Former F1 boss, it was hinted that the Mercedes driver is hesitating to return.

Instead, the Mexican Sergio perez point to have a great year as he now knows the Red Bull car better. Formula 1 kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20 and the calendar includes the Grand Prix of Mexico on October 30.

The Super Bowl will be on February 13

The NFL runs its course, only in 2022 the Super Bowl LVI will not be played in the first week of February like it used to be done. This time It will be on February 13 at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California, as the calendar was added one more day.

It should be remembered that each team will have played one7 regular season games and three preseason games. This was a change in the structure of the calendar that had not been seen for decades.

In other sports, From March 4 to 13, the Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing and in the tennis will follow Grand Slams.

The first Grand Slam starts in January, although it could be one of the rarest without the great figures of the ATP since Roger Federer will not be there due to injury and Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic may not attend, the latter due to their position of not wanting to be vaccinated.

All within a 2022 full of sporting events.