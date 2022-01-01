2022, the year of the definitive recovery of Hollywood cinema?

MADRID.- After a 2021 in which “Spider-Man: No Way Home” caused the return of the spectators to the cinema -although far from the figures of “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019- Hollywood relies again for 2022 on superheroes -from Morbius to Batman, Thor or Spider-Man- and in long-awaited sequels, such as “Avatar” or “Top Gun”.

A battery of large productions with which they want to recover the ground lost by the pandemic. In 2019, “Avengers: Endgame” grossed $ 2,797 million; In 2020, with theaters closed most of the year, the highest grossing film was the Chinese film “The Eight Hundred”, with only 461 million, and in this 2021 that is ending, the new Spider-Man adventure managed to reach the 1,082 million.

The large studios will deploy all their strength in 2022 to triple those revenues and reach the level of 2021 and their great bet to achieve this are superheroes.

BATMAN, THOR OR SPIDER-MAN ARE BACK AND MORBIUS APPEARS

The first to hit theaters will be “Morbius”, which will finally be released in January after a year and a half of several postponements due to the pandemic. Jared Leto takes on the shoes of Dr Michael Morbius or the living vampire in what will be the first feature film of this Marvel anti-hero.

In March another of the most anticipated will arrive, the new Batman, with Robert Pattinson as the bat man, accompanied by Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano or Andy Serkis, under the direction of Matt Reeves, in a new beginning of the saga after the abandonment of Ben Affleck, who played Bruce Wayne in three films.

Another who returns is Thor / Chris Hemsworth in the sequel to “Ragnarok” (2017), which left him sitting on the throne of Asgard, although in search of a place to establish his people. Taika Waititi repeats as director and returns to the saga Natalie Portman, ex-girlfriend of the God of Thunder, turned into a superhero.

Dr Strange will get fully into the “Multiverse of Madness” in an installment in which Sam Raimi returns to the world of superheroes after his experience with Tobey Macguire’s Spider-Man and in which Benedict Cumberbatch will be accompanied by the Witch Scarlet (Elizabeth Olsen).

That will be in May. We will have to wait until November to see “Wakanda Forever”, the sequel to “Black Panther”, shot after the death of its protagonist, Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), and December for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, with Jason Momoa as the marine superhero and Nicole Kidman as her mother, Atlanna.

There will also be superheroes in animated films like “DC League of Super-Pets”, which will be released in May, or the first part of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, in theaters in October.

WILL “AVATAR 2” FINALLY COME THIS YEAR?

But there is a film that can spoil the party for superheroes, although after years of production and delays it would not be surprising if the release date of December 16 is not kept.

It is the second installment of the highest grossing film in history, “Avatar” -since 2009 it has grossed no less than 2,847 million dollars-.

James Cameron is giving information on the sequel with a dropper. In September of last year, the director assured that the filming of two new installments had been completed and that only post-production work was missing, which in the case of “Avatar” is a huge task.

The story takes place 14 years after the original; Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana have started a family; the main stage is the sea; Sigourney Weaver will play an unknown role and Kate Winslet joins the cast. Cameron told Entertainment Weekly magazine. To find out more, we will have to wait almost a year.

TOM CRUISE BY DOUBLE GAME: “TOP GUN” AND “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE”

Another of the great returns of the year is that of “Top Gun”, one of Tom Cruise’s most famous films, which returns to get into the shoes of Maverick, who thirty years after the history of the original continues to wear his jacket in leather, his aviator glasses and his motorcycle.

He is a military pilot and continues to defy the orders of his superiors, in this case Ed Harris. Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm also feature in this film, which is scheduled to release in November.

And in September another portion of Cruise, in the seventh installment of “Mission: Impossible”, a film that was talked about a lot during the pandemic due to the explosion of the actor -and producer- because part of the team was not wearing the mask during filming.

Also on a motorcycle and with spectacular action scenes that the actor, as usual, filmed personally and without the help of stuntmen despite being 59 years old.

MORE FROM “JURASSIC”, “DOWNTON ABBEY” OR “FANTASTIC BEAST”

And Hollywood continues to live with sequels and not just superheroes.

“Jurassic World Dominion”, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is the continuation of “Fallen Kingdom” (2018), which was directed by the Spanish JA Bayona. And its main incentive is the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, protagonists of the original story directed by Spielberg, “Jurassic Park” (1993).

Dinosaurs and their difficult coexistence with humans will hit the screens in June, while the new “Downton Abbey” movie, with its British elegance and its wonderful actors (Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Joane Froggart and Hugh Bonneville) will be released. in March.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” will arrive in April, the third installment in the saga created by JK Rowling and which is a prequel to the world of Harry Potter. A film that again features Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law or Ezra Miller and in which Madds Mikkelsen replaced, when filming had already begun, a Johnny Depp fallen from grace after losing a trial against a media that accused him of mistreating his ex-wife Amber Heard.

And although it is not a sequel, it is a remake of a famous and highly adapted novel, “Death on the Nile”, one of the most popular by Agatha Christie that hits theaters in February from the hand of Kenneth Branagh, who has taken a liking to adaptations of the queen of suspense (he already directed “Murder on the Orient Express” in 2017). He faces Hercule Poirot again and surrounds himself with stars such as Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright or Rose Leslie.

HAND ANIMATION OF “LIGHTYEAR”, “SONIC” OR “SUPER MARIO BROS”

The world of animation is loaded this year and among the planned titles “Lightyear”, the prequel to “Toy Story” starring the fantastic pilot doll, stands out.

It will be released in the second half of the year, while the second installment of “Sonic”, an adaptation of the popular video game, will arrive in April.

In December another character came out of the virtual world, “Super Mario Bros” and in July it will be the turn of the funny “Minions”.

Much offer, although not very original, to attract viewers to rooms that have remained half empty for almost two years.