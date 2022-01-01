2021 deaths in the Star Wars industry

This year, it has been very difficult in many respects, and without a doubt, it has also been a year of great losses for the Star Wars / Lucasfilm family.

Today as we close the year, we would like to take a moment to remember all those who were ahead of us in 2021. Our most sincere thanks to them.

Mike Fenton (January 1). Casting director in movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark (and the next 2 Indiana Jones sequels), ET The Extraterrestrial, Back to the Future, The Goonies, Poltergeist, among many others.

David Couto (January 1). Actor who played Princess Leia in the different versions of the STAR WARS La Saga.

Trisha Noble (January 23). Actress who played Jobal Naberrie, Padme Amidala’s mother in some deleted scenes from Episode II Attack of the Clones, and in Padme’s funeral scene in Episode III Revenge of the Sith.

John Kellerman. (March 31st). Author of the book Star Wars Vintage Action Figures: A Guide for Collectors

Phil Eason (April 6). Puppeteer who operated on Yaddle in Episode I The Phantom Menace.

Ira Keeler (April 15) ILM Model Builder.

Felix Silla (April 16) Ewok Widdle Warrick

Anthony Powell (April 19) Costume designer in Indiana Jones sequels.

JW Rinzler (July 28). Author of books on the filming of Star Wars and Indiana Jones, screenwriter of Clone Wars.

Gerry Rodmaker (August 24). Designer of the vintage Kenner X-Wing.

L. Neil Smith (August 27). Author of the Lando Calrissian novel trilogy.

Ed Asner (August 29). He voiced Jabba The Hutt in the Return Of The Jedi radio soap opera and played Jedi Master Vrook Lamar in Knights of the Old Republic.

Joan Washington (September 3). Natalie Portman & Ewan McGregor’s dialect coach on Episodes I & II.

Michael K. Williams (September 6). He originally filmed all the #Dryden_Vos scenes (in #Solo: A #StarWars Story, when the character was an alien and the film was being directed by #Phil_Lord and #Christopher_Miller

Gerald Home (October 6), who played Squid Head and a Mon Calamari in Return of the Jedi.