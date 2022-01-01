17 today in Clean

Ariadna Itzel is the very first of 2022, she was born at exactly 12:17 am on the first day of the year, when people were still hugging at home and congratulating each other on the entry of the new year. She, with a little more than 3 kilograms, came to the world at the Limpio Regional Hospital and is in perfect health with her mother.

She is the first baby of the year 2022, while Álvaro Andrés, who was born at the Central Hospital of the Social Security Institute (IPS), at 1:03 in the morning, became the second baby to be born this year, then to verify the existence of Ariadna in Limpio.

Ariadne Itzel is the fifth of María Eugenia’s children, who lives in the 15 de Agosto neighborhood of the city of Limpio, in the Central department. The little girl came to the world through a normal delivery, enjoying very good health conditions, according to the director of the Limpio Regional Hospital, Dr. Cynthia Cardozo.

According to the report sent by the press room of the Social Security Institute (IPS), for this institution the boy named Álvaro Andrés was its first baby of the year. At birth he had a weight of 3,600 kilograms. He is the 32-year-old son of María Victoria Villalba and both are also in good health.

Later, three more girls were born in the early hours of 2022. They are Evelyn who was born at 2:07 at the Hospital de Clínicas; Abigail, who was born in the Capiatá Maternal and Child Hospital, and another baby was born at 6:48 this morning, but the name with which her parents will register her is not yet specified.

